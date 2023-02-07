ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green’s 25 lead Valparaiso over Illinois State 81-76

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Quinton Green scored 25 points as Valparaiso beat Illinois State 81-76 on Saturday night. Green added 10 rebounds for the Beacons (11-16, 5-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke added 24 points while going 9 of 14 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists. Kobe King was 6 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.
Miller scores 18 as No. 8 Maryland pounds Northwestern 79-54

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 18 points and No. 8 Maryland beat struggling Northwestern 79-54 on Thursday night. Brir McDaniel added 14 points and the Terrapins (20-5, 12-3 Big Ten) followed up the program’s most lopsided win over a top 10 opponent with another dominant performance.
Valparaiso hosts Illinois State following Krikke’s 22-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (10-16, 5-10 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-16, 4-11 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -3.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Illinois State Redbirds after Ben Krikke scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 84-62 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Beacons have gone 7-5 at...
