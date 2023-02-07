VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Quinton Green scored 25 points as Valparaiso beat Illinois State 81-76 on Saturday night. Green added 10 rebounds for the Beacons (11-16, 5-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke added 24 points while going 9 of 14 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists. Kobe King was 6 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

