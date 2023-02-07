Read full article on original website
Andrew Freeman
4d ago
As an actual advertiser (not disclosing who), I will absolutely not pay extra for services that were otherwise free in the past. Good luck Musk
Reply(3)
8
Heather
4d ago
Wait, Musk wants $1k a month for gold checks? He thinks big companies should pay their share to keep the community going? That's an interesting development.
Reply
4
rich
4d ago
advertisers will eventually come back silently. they only "paused" due to public pressure from radical left activist
Reply
4
Comments / 11