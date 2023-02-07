ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Carrick among country’s worst ever sex offenders

By Henry Vaughan
 5 days ago

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick is among the country’s worst ever sex offenders.

He joins the ranks of the most notorious rapists to have faced justice in England and Wales after being handed 36 life sentences at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to 49 charges, but some are multiple-incident counts, meaning they relate to at least 85 separate offences, including at least 71 sexual offences and 48 rapes.

He will serve at least 30 years and 239 days from his sentencing date after Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb compared his case to those of Joseph McCann and Reynhard Sinaga – Britain’s most prolific rapist.

McCann, 37, was given 33 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2019 for a string of sex attacks on 11 women and children – one aged 11 – during a 15-day cocaine and vodka-fuelled rampage.

Sinaga, 39, was handed a life sentence with a minimum 30-year term at Manchester Crown Court in 2020 after being convicted of more than 150 offences, including 136 counts of rape, committed against 48 men – although police have linked him to more than 190 potential victims.

Earlier this year, the Attorney General’s Office referred the 30-year minimum jail terms handed to McCann and Sinaga to the Court of Appeal as “unduly lenient”.

A panel of five judges refused to impose whole life sentences on the two men but increased their minimum sentences to 40 years.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Carrick’s case was of the “utmost gravity” but did not meet the “wholly exceptional circumstances” test to merit a while life sentence.

But she disagreed with defence barrister Alisdair Williamson KC, who said his client’s offending did not reach the “extreme limits” found in the cases of McCann and Sinaga.

“Your offending was over 17 years and encompassed 12 victims,” she told Carrick.

“Moreover, the singular element which elevates your offending as a brutal serial rapist into that company is the principal aggravating feature of the explicit or implicit use of your occupation to entice, reassure, or intimidate your victims.”

Other notorious sex offenders include black cab rapist John Worboys , Night Stalker Delroy Grant, and paedophile Richard Huckle.

Worboys, 65, was jailed for life with a minimum term of six years at the Old Bailey in December 2019 after he admitted spiking the drinks of four women.

He was already behind bars at the time, having been locked up indefinitely for public protection with a minimum term of eight years in 2009, after he was found guilty of 19 sex offences against 12 women between 2006 and 2008.

But police believe the former male stripper committed offences against more than 100 women before he was caught.

Grant, 66, was warned he may die in prison when he was sentenced in 2011 after being told he must spend at least 27 years behind bars for burgling and raping vulnerable pensioners in a 17-year reign of terror.

The former minicab driver was found guilty of preying on 18 elderly women and men.

And Huckle, one of Britain’s worst paedophiles, was handed 22 life sentences with a minimum term of 25 years in 2016, after he abused up to 200 Malaysian children, some as young as six months, before he was murdered in prison in 2019.

Related
The Independent

Policeman ‘laughed’ when asked about rape and assault allegations, court hears

A police officer accused of raping a young child “laughed” when he was faced with the allegations in a police interview, a court has heard.Martyn Coulter, 36, is accused of raping a woman and assaulting her three times between June 2013 and November 2014 at addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh.He is further charged with raping and sexually assaulting a girl under 13.One charge of threatening behaviour was dropped by the Crown.I’m in utter shock at the accusations. Total bewildermentMartyn Coulter, the accusedCoulter is currently suspended from his role as a police officer.The court was shown a recording of Coulter’s...
The Independent

Wealthy woman ‘frightened’ of saying no to younger boyfriend, murder trial told

A wealthy woman was “frightened” of saying no to her younger boyfriend before he allegedly killed her to plunder her money, a court has heard.Norma Girolami, 70, had already bought 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz a car and given him more than £200,000 before he murdered her in August 2021, it is claimed.Kaygusuz buried her body in a graveyard and set about emptying her bank account, stealing jewellery and applying for loans totalling £60,000 in her name, the Old Bailey has heard.On Friday, Ms Girolami’s lifelong friend Linda Crystallis told jurors that by the summer of 2021, she was afraid  of the...
The Independent

Brother of James Bulger says he will never forgive killer 30 years on

The brother of murdered two-year-old James Bulger has said after three decades that he will never forgive the killers.Speaking ahead of the 30th anniversary of the tragedy on Sunday, Michael Fergus said he wants “justice for James” in the form of murderer Jon Venables remaining behind bars.James was tortured and killed by the men formerly known as Venables and Robert Thompson – who were then both aged 10 – after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, on February 12 1993.The pair were jailed for life but released on licence with new identities in 2001.Venables, 40, was...
The Independent

Two more teenagers charged with murder over death of Bailey Atkinson

Two more teenagers have been charged with murder over the death of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall two weeks ago, West Midlands Police said.Sonny Loverage, 18, from Bloxwich in the West Midlands, along with a 17-year-old boy from Walsall – who cannot be named due to his age, will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds previously appeared in court over Mr Atkinson’s death.#UPDATE | Two further teenagers have been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson who was stabbed to death in #Walsall two weeks ago.More here 👉 https://t.co/ha4bVQ11ex pic.twitter.com/ZQV53TdnpQ— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 12,...
The Independent

Ex-husband of woman who drowned her five children says Lindsay Clancy deserves forgiveness

The ex-husband of a woman who killed their children has expressed sympathy for Lindsay Clancy. Russell “Rusty” Yates was at work when his then-wife Andrea Yates drowned their five children, all under the age of seven, in 2001. Yates, who was found not guilty of the murders by reason of insanity in a second trial in 2006, was suffering from severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia at the time. Her case is eerily similar to that of Ms Clancy, a Massachusetts nurse who strangled their three children with exercise bands during what her attorney has described as an...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh family warned they will be thrown out of murder trial

Alex Murdaugh’s family members have been warned that they will be thrown out of his murder trial after his surviving son Buster appeared to “flip the bird” at a witness.Judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the disgraced attorney’s family about their behaviour in court, where they have put on a united front since the start of his trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul.The family members have already been moved to the back of the courtroom in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina – and are now only one...
WALTERBORO, SC
The Independent

Missing Nicola Bulley’s partner says ‘something happened that day’ as family ‘in hell’

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has said the family is going through “unprecedented hell” but will never give up hope of finding her.In a television special due to be aired on Friday evening, Paul Ansell said despite the awful situation his hope and postivity are “stronger than ever” and he is “never, ever going to let go”.“Nikki would never give up on us ever,” he said. “She wouldn’t give up on anybody. And we’re not gonna ever give up on her like, we’re going to find her.” “There has to be a way to find out what...
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

Five arrested over ‘racially aggravated’ attack on schoolgirl banned from county

Five suspects arrested in connection with a “vicious” racially-motivated attack on a 15-year-old black girl have been banned from Surrey as police urged a further teenager to hand herself in.Footage shared online appeared to show the pupil being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled while her attackers were egged on by adults outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.On Friday, Chief Inspector Dallas McDermott of Surrey Police described the incident as “disturbing” and said he is “disappointed” with the reaction of the public in the video.Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially...
The Independent

Black schoolgirl ‘left unable to eat’ after ‘racially motivated’ attack

A Black schoolgirl has been left traumatised after a “racially motivated” attack, a relative has said.Violent video footage was shared online after the attack outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.The child’s cousin said she is still in pain and isn’t eating, and is talking less than she normally does.Surrey Police has confirmed that a second victim, a white 15-year-old, was also attacked during the same incident, though this was not captured on camera.Unlike the Black schoolgirl, this victim did not require medical attention. The two victims are believed to be known to one another.A group...
The Independent

Forensic diver reveals ‘worst mistake’ police made in Nicola Bulley search

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley made a mistake by declaring too “early” that she was in the River Wyre, a diving and forensics expert involved in the case has claimed.Peter Faulding, whose Specialist Internationalist Group firm searched a stretch of the river where Ms Bulley was last seen, said Lancashire Constabulary should initially have kept other lines of inquiry open for longer.Ms Bulley 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, disappeared while walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January after dropping her two children off at...
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Defence seeks mistrial as housekeeper recalls ‘unusual’ cleaning after murders

Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper gave emotional testimony at his murder trial on Friday – revealing that she cleaned what she described as “unusual” items found around the family home on the morning after the killings.Blanca Simpson, who was the Murdaugh family housekeeper for several years, testified that Mr Murdaugh asked her to come to the house on 8 June 2021 – hours after the murders – to make the house “the way Maggie liked”.When she went to the house, she noticed several “very unusual” things including pots being in the fridge instead of on the stove or sink and Maggie’s...
The Independent

London trio jailed for 41 years as police seize firearms and counterfeit cash

Three men have been jailed after a police bust found guns, thousands of pounds in cash and and class-A drugs.Darren Lewis, 53 - Alex Findlay, 28 - and Umut Alpergin, 24 - were all found guilty of possession of firearms with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.The trio were sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday - February 9 -after a three-week trial in May 2022.At an earlier hearing, Lewis and Findlay pleaded guilty to class A drugs offences, with Findlay also pleading guilty to possession of £5,690 in fake cash.Lewis - of Norbury Avenue, Croydon -...
The Independent

Four students charged over beating of girl who died by suicide days later

Four students have been charged over an alleged hallway assault on a 14-year-old classmate who died by suicide days later, authorities say.Adriana Kuch was found dead at her home in Bayville, New Jersey, on 3 February, two days after she was allegedly beaten by a group of students at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. Adriana’s father Michael Kuch wrote in Facebook posts and in interviews that a video of the assault had been posted online to “make fun of her”.On Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced criminal charges had been brought against four female students at the...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Independent

Epsom College – latest: Murdered headteacher’s husband ran failed firm before deaths

The husband of late Epsom College head Emma Pattison had set up a wine importing company as he wanted to “do something better” than being an accountant, according to a report.Police are investigating the deaths of Pattison and her family but believe husband George Pattison, 39, killed the headteacher and their daughter before shooting himself.George Pattison’s wine company was ultimately unsuccessful, folding in 2016. In a pitch for the business, he described himself as a “career accountant desperate to do something better with his days”, according to the Telegraph.It has also come to light that the couple hosted a...
The Independent

Teenage boy and girl arrested over fatal stabbing of Brianna Ghey in park

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.The victim, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Constabulary said.The arrested teenagers are from the local area and they are being held in custody.Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said police are pursuing several lines of inquiry, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.He said: “A...
The Independent

Missing mother is found buried under her own home

A search for a missing mother came to a tragic conclusion as her body was discovered buried under her own home in Brazil.Jéssica Rayara was last seen alive on 5 February. Neighbours reported that the victim’s two children, aged five and two, were spotted home alone the day before.On 7 February, the 22-year-old’s body was found buried under her home in Ituporanga, Santa Catarina State. During the two days Rayara was missing, her partner - who lived at the home - was brought to the police station for questioning before being released, Jam Press reported. Authorities spotted several contradictions in...
The Independent

Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects

The family of Leah Croucher have said her funeral procession will be public to give people an opportunity to pay their respects.Ms Croucher was a missing person for more than three years before police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft space at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.Her funeral service will be taking place on March 3 at the Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.John and Claire CroucherThe service at the crematorium will be private but the...
The Independent

Any trace of Nicola Bulley will now be gone from disappearance site, says ex-cop

Any trace of Nicola Bulley on the stretch of river where she was last seen will now be gone, a former Lancashire police officer has said.Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mother-of-two walked her dog are “not very forensically friendly”, the retired officer told The Telegraph.In anonymous remarks, he explained that there would be fingerprints and bootprints from lots of people in the area, especially now that two weeks have passed since she vanished on 27 January. Ms Bulley’s footprints would be near impossible to track without the exact shoes she...
The Independent

Elliot Blair suffered 40 head fractures before death at Mexican resort, lawyer says

California lawyer Elliot Blair suffered a badly fractured skull and bruises across his body before he died at a Mexican resort, a family attorney says.The Orange County public defender’s mysterious death at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach on 14 January was initially ruled as a result of an accidental fall by Mexican authorities. However, his wife Kimberly Williams believes he was murdered and requested a second independent autopsy be carried out in the United States.Preliminary results have revealed that Blair, 33, had more than 40 fractures on his head mostly in the back of his...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
