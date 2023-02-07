Rishi Sunak cabinet reshuffle: Who’s in, who’s out?

Rishi Sunak has reshuffled his cabinet in the wake of Nadhim Zahawi 's sacking as Conservative Party chairman.

The prime minister appointed his loyal ally Greg Hands as successor for Mr Zahawi, who was dismissed for breaching the ministerial code over his tax affairs.

Elsewhere, business secretary Grant Shapps has become the new energy and net zero secretary, while Kemi Badenoch has been promoted to business and trade secretary.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab remains in post, despite pressure for him to stand down as an investigation into bullying allegations takes place.

