ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak cabinet reshuffle: Who’s in, who’s out?

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OBBy_0kfFSTGq00

Rishi Sunak has reshuffled his cabinet in the wake of Nadhim Zahawi 's sacking as Conservative Party chairman.

The prime minister appointed his loyal ally Greg Hands as successor for Mr Zahawi, who was dismissed for breaching the ministerial code over his tax affairs.

Elsewhere, business secretary Grant Shapps has become the new energy and net zero secretary, while Kemi Badenoch has been promoted to business and trade secretary.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab remains in post, despite pressure for him to stand down as an investigation into bullying allegations takes place.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Scandalous’ Tory government spending on lavish hotels, furnishings and booze revealed

The Tory government has been accused of overseeing “a scandalous catalogue of waste”, as thousands of purchases made using taxpayer-funded debit cards over the past two years are revealed.Excessive spending exposed in the Labour dossier includes the use of five-star hotels, expensive restaurants, luxury furnishings, high-priced away days and the purchase of alcohol on government procurement cards (GPCs).Among the more eye-opening, the Treasury – then under Rishi Sunak – spent £3,217 on rooms at the five-star Hotel Danieli in Venice for the-then chancellor and 11 other officials for a G20 meeting in 2021.The same year, Mr Sunak’s Treasury bought 13 fine art...
The Independent

Government purchase card spending ‘scandalous’, claims Labour

A “lavish spending” culture in Whitehall has seen taxpayers’ money wasted on luxury items, Labour claimed after an analysis of the use of government procurement cards (GPCs).Labour raised concern about dining and alcohol purchases, including almost £345,000 by Foreign Office (FCDO) officials in 2021 under the heading “restaurants and bars”, entertainment and evidence of end-of-year spending sprees to use up budgets.Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the investigation into the use of GPCs revealed a “scandalous catalogue of waste”.If you went by the Government spending revealed in this report, you would think we were in the last days of Rome,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy