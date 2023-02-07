Read full article on original website
Republican Wants Rihanna Super Bowl Show Cancelled for Attacking Trump
Rep. Ronny Jackson claimed that Rihanna made a career of "spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets."
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Viewers Abandon Don Lemon After His Abusive Meltdown At Costar Kaitlan Collins: CNN’s Embattled ‘This Morning’ Has Lowest-Rated Time Slow In A Decade
It looks like the drama surrounding Don Lemon hasn't helped ratings. CNN This Morning, which is hosted by Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, is the network's lowest-rated morning show in nearly a decade, RadarOnline.com has learned.As this outlet reported, Lemon was yanked from his primetime position late last year in CNN boss Chris Licht's failed anchor shakeup to save the struggling network. CNN This Morning launched in November and has continued to bring in the lowest viewership among the key demographic, adults 25-54, according to Nielsen data.It gets worse. The Wrap reported that the Lemon-led news program has repeatedly...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Five Times Prince Harry Could Have Owned Mistakes Instead of Blaming Media
Prince Harry previously told "60 Minutes" that "we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong" but "no one's telling us the specifics."
'1923' Episode 6 Recap: Spencer and Alex Find a Miracle at Sea
The latest episode of "Yellowstone" prequel, "One Ocean Closer to Destiny," ends with another piece of rare good news for the Dutton family.
Trump Torches Rihanna as a Talentless 'Nothing' Ahead of Super Bowl Show
"Without her 'Stylist' she'd be NOTHING," Trump said in response to a Republican demand that she be dropped from the event.
Exclusive Video: Roseanne Barr on the Feminization of Men
Roseanne Barr returns to standup after a 20-year hiatus and five years removed from being fired from her own show following a tweet deemed racist.
How to Watch and Live Stream Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Free Online
Don't miss out on Rihanna headlining the halftime show this year at Super Bowl LVII.
