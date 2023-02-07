How about doing the right thing and instead of going on a cruise pay this man the money you owe him!! People who so self centered absolutely disgust me! In a decade, you couldn’t save up enough to pay him what you destroyed! SMH!
Pay this man for the damages to his equipment, your family caused him money when he told them that they couldn’t use his work truck and they did it anyway “when he was out of town” they new what they were doing l don’t blame him l would still be pissed too, pay him what they owe then we talk,that’s the only way we can heal, Period !
That equipment could have destroyed his business and the way he fed his family. he is owed the money, and the fact that the rest of the family didn't even offer any compensation is probably the biggest sticking point.
Related
Applause as Woman Refuses To Clear Mom's Debt Due to Childhood 'Favoritism'
Man Cheered for Making Roommate Miss the Birth of His Baby: 'Call the Cops'
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying
Fury as Woman Overhears Mom Bragging She Blocked Dad From Contacting Her
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn
I’m a server — my customers’ card got declined, so I had to pay
Worker hilariously quits job after correcting manager's grammar in angry note
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
'You Stupid Monkey': Georgia Man Goes On Racist Tirade Against FedEx Worker
I'm a mom living in the Netherlands. I wish American parents knew that some of their problems are global ones.
‘Obese’ Woman Pays for Extra Seat Next to Her on Plane, but a Man Insists on Taking It to Be Next to His Girlfriend
Husband furious when wife refuses to share inheritance with sister wife and him
19 Things We Unquestionably Accept Even Though They’re An Absolute Scam
Watch Scary Moment Man Fears He's About To Be Attacked by 'Powerful' Dog
When I realized how much we spent on my dad in a nursing home, I looked into claiming him as a dependent
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
"They Asked Why I Was Leaving And I Just Said Her Name": People Share Why Their Whole Staff Mass Quit A Job
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 47