No arrests made after anti-Armenian flyers found in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills police on Tuesday said no arrests will be made after anti-Armenian flyers were posted around the city last month.

Authorities indicated the flyers “fall within the protection of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution” despite being “offensive and insensitive.”

An investigation into the flyers was launched on Jan. 28, after they were found taped to street poles near La Cienega and Wilshire boulevards and surrounding areas.

One of the flyers read in part, “wipe Armenia off the map.”

“The Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community and does not condone or tolerate any hate speech directed at anyone, for any reason,” police said in an update.

