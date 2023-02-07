ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

No arrests made after anti-Armenian flyers found in Beverly Hills

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nT80B_0kfFSDOS00

Beverly Hills police on Tuesday said no arrests will be made after anti-Armenian flyers were posted around the city last month.

Authorities indicated the flyers “fall within the protection of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution” despite being “offensive and insensitive.”

Authorities investigating anti-Armenian flyers found in Beverly Hills

An investigation into the flyers was launched on Jan. 28, after they were found taped to street poles near La Cienega and Wilshire boulevards and surrounding areas.

One of the flyers read in part, “wipe Armenia off the map.”

“The Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community and does not condone or tolerate any hate speech directed at anyone, for any reason,” police said in an update.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Los Angeles County deputies shoot, kill man in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man they say was armed with a blade in Palmdale Friday night. The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the 37000 block of Oxford Drive after deputies responded to a report of domestic violence, authorities said in a news release. The man, who was […]
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

6 hospitalized in Woodlands Hills crash

Six people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills on Saturday night. The collision happened on the corner of Topanga Canyon and Califa Street around 6:25 p.m., said the Los Angeles Fire Department. The multi-vehicle crash left six people hospitalized — one in critical condition, one in moderate condition and four others in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

5 hospitalized in Seal Beach hit-and-run crash

Five people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach on Saturday night. The crash happened along Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street around 7:14 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The violent collision left five people hospitalized, officials said. All victims were inside the same vehicle and were found outside of […]
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported these South American theft groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles

A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed in possible road rage incident in Whittier

A man was killed after an apparent road rage incident in Whittier on Saturday afternoon. The victim’s identity has not been released by Whittier Police. Authorities received calls of a deadly road rage crash near Cullen Street and Parise Drive around 3:10 p.m. Police say the victim allegedly pointed a gun at the driver after […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Body cam footage shows fatal suspect shooting by Fontana police officers

Police released bodycam footage on Friday of a fatal shooting involving suspects allegedly selling illegal firearms in San Bernardino County. The fatal shooting happened on June 21, 2022 around 5:18 p.m., according to the Fontana Police Department. The suspects were identified as Adolfo Quintana from Fontana and Darnell Travis from Hemet. Police say both suspects […]
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra

California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

Lawsuit filed for information on Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter fleet

Two grassroots groups are alleging Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopters are disrupting residents in low-income neighborhoods and have sued for the disclosure of information. The Stop LAPD Spying Coalition and the UCLA Carceral Ecologies Lab are challenging the refusal of the agency to disclose basic records about their helicopter fleet. A public information records […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Laguna Beach official’s home vandalized with feces (warning: graphic)

Police are looking for the vandals who targeted the home of a Laguna Beach city official, spreading feces around the property. The vandalism was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the 3rd Avenue home of Shohreh Dupuis, Laguna Beach’s City Manager. Officers discovered feces and raw sewage smeared across the house, on planters, stairs, the mailbox, […]
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death in Los Angeles County

Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The male victim has not been identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies received reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2100 block of Del Amo Boulevard in Compton around 8:22 a.m. The vehicle was taken from […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

101K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy