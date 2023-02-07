ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Court denies aid for Hiroshima A-bomb survivors' children

By Mari Yamaguchi
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JBQV_0kfFS7BL00

A Japanese court on Tuesday rejected a damage suit filed by a group of children of Hiroshima atomic bombing survivors seeking government support for medical costs, saying the hereditary impact of radiation exposure is still unknown.

A group of 28 plaintiffs whose parents suffered radiation exposure in the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic attack were demanding the central government include them in the medical support available to survivors.

The Hiroshima District Court said the possibility of a hereditary effect from radiation cannot be denied, but there is no established scientific consensus and the government’s exclusion of the plaintiffs from medical support is not unconstitutional.

The government has insisted there is no scientific evidence showing a hereditary effect from parents’ radiation exposure on their children.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in 2017 seeking 100,000 yen ($760) each from the government in damages, saying their exclusion violated the constitutional right to equality.

A similar lawsuit by their peers in Nagasaki was also rejected in December.

The plaintiffs said they plan to appeal Tuesday's decision, which they called “unjust."

“It was an extremely cold ruling,” plaintiff Taku Kakuda told reporters. “It was as if we were told to prove the radiation impact on humans with our bodies.”

The atomic bombing of Hiroshima destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people. The United States dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945, ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression in Asia .

Many survivors of the bombings have lasting injuries and illnesses resulting from the explosions and radiation exposure and have faced discrimination in Japan.

Their children, known as “hibaku nisei,” or second-generation survivors of atomic bombs, say they constantly worry about the possible hereditary effects of radiation from their parents’ exposure, and many have developed various forms of cancer and other health problems. They estimate their numbers at 300,000 to 500,000.

Currently, only survivors and those with prenatal exposure who were certified can receive government medical support for their radiation illnesses and cancer checkups. The government started providing free medical checks for their children in 1979 but cancer examinations are not included.

“We understand that the court acknowledged our argument,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said of Tuesday's ruling.

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
The Independent

When Vladimir Putin is expected to launch ‘unstoppable’ nuclear Satan-2 missile

The dates that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to launch an ‘unstoppable’ nuclear Satan-2 missile have been revealed.The tyrant is tipped to be readying the missile to shock the West, as he plans to test launch his 208-tonne hypersonic Satan-2 apocalypse missile within days.The firing of the explosive, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, may coincide with the anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.Reportedly, military insiders say that they have been warned to expect the launch of the “unstoppable” Satan-2 missile between February 15 and 25.Also known as the...
The Independent

Teen girl rescued after 80 hours under Turkey rubble as emotional father looks on: ‘‘My dear, my dear!’

A teenage girl has been pulled alive from the rubble after being trapped for more than 80 hours following the massive earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria.Sixteen-year-old Melda Adtas was the subject of a dramatic rescue operation on Thursday, leaving her father overjoyed and brimming with tears, safe in the knowledge that his daughter was still alive.Melda was found cold, bruised and pale, her face covered in dust from mounds of rubble in the city of Antakya, that falls under Hatay, one of Turkey’s worst hit provinces.“My dear, my dear!” her father cried out as soon as he got...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Five dead after soldier goes on killing spree at Philippines military camp

A soldier went on a killing spree at a military camp in southern Philippines, killing four of his colleagues before being shot dead, officials said.The shooter went on a rampage at an army compound in Cagayan de Oro City after 1:00am local time on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of four service personnel, according to a statement released by major Francisco Garello, the spokesperson for the 4th Infantry Division. The shooter then reportedly went to other rooms, where two soldiers engaged him in a struggle before killing him. “We assure the public that this is an isolated incident,” the spokesperson...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘screaming and cursing’ through private China spy balloon briefing

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly screamed and cursed at Biden administration officials during a closed-door briefing for not shooting the Chinese spy balloon down earlier. Ms Greene seemed proud of herself when she recounted the meeting. “I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve,” Ms Greene told The Hill. “I tore ‘em to pieces.”House lawmakers were asked to attend a classified debriefing Thursday regarding the shot-down alleged spy balloon. One lawmaker who attended the meeting and spoke to...
The Independent

Turkey issues 113 building arrest warrants after earthquake

Officials in Turkey have issued 113 arrest warrants in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed in Monday’s earthquake.Turkish police have taken at least 12 people into custody since Monday, including building contractors, as the death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria passed 28,000, with another 80,000-plus injured.More arrests are expected as the focus turns to who is to blame for the tragedy. Thousands of buildings collapsed during the earthquake, and questions have been raised about whether the natural disaster’s impact was made worse by human failings.Experts had previously warned that many new buildings in Turkey...
The Independent

Firefighter describes ‘heartbreaking’ scenes amid earthquake rescue efforts

A British firefighter who is part of the search and rescue team deployed to Turkey following a deadly earthquake has described the “heartbreaking” scenes he has witnessed while pulling casualties from the rubble.Steve Davies, 51, from Gower, Swansea, in South Wales was one of 77 specialists sent as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) to provide lifesaving support to the country.The father of two, who has worked in a number of disaster areas, said it is one of the most “horrific” he has seen.The 7.8-magnitude quake hit on Monday and the death toll has since risen...
The Independent

Schumer says latest high-altitude ‘objects’ shot down over Alaska and Canada believed to be balloons

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that members of the US military and intelligence community believe that two objects shot down in recent days over Alaska and Canada were balloons. Mr Schumer said the objects were smaller than the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon downed off the coast of South Carolina last weekend.Mr Schumer confirmed the news on ABC’s This Week during an interview with George Stephanopoulos.“Were these balloons, [shot down] Friday, Saturday night?” asked the ABC host.“They believe they were,” Mr Schumer responded, referring to the US military. “But smaller than the, the first one.”“I think the...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

China says refused US call because atmosphere not ‘proper’

China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday. “Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Russia suffering 824 casualties a day in Ukraine conflict amid push to take land in east

Russia has likely suffered an average of 824 casualties a day in the Ukraine conflict in the past two weeks, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.This is the highest rate of casualties since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine on 24 February last year and four times the rate reported over the June-July period.Earlier, Russian mercenary group Wagner said it had taken control of a village near the key city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast region.Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group’s founder, said his troops had taken the village of Krasna Hora on the northern edge of...
The Independent

Poland fears ‘act of aggression’ could be carried out against them, president says

Poland fears that an “act of aggression” could be carried out again, the country’s president Andrzej Duda has said.Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg in an interview broadcast on Sunday, 12 February, Mr Duda addressed the missile strike that killed two people on a farm in Poland close to the western border with Ukraine.Initial findings by US officials suggested that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.“We do fear that some kind of an act of aggression [or] provocation, could be carried out,” Mr Duda said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sending aircraft to Ukraine not an easy decision, Polish president saysMother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquakeAssange protesters stage ‘night carnival’ calling for release of WikiLeaks founder
The Independent

Turkey earthquake rescue operations lack ‘leadership’ and ‘procedure’, volunteer says

A British father has described how rescue operations in Turkey have lacked “leadership” and “procedure” after a devastating earthquake hit the country.Lemi San Gezer was in Istanbul when the quake hit, while his wife and daughter, Katelyn, were in Adana - close to the epicentre.Speaking to The Independent, Mr Gezer detailed the complications with logistics in rescue operations.“I’m not trying to get at any of the public services... What I’m trying to emphasise is the situation is worse than what you guys see over there, trust me,” Mr Gezer said.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.
The Independent

British firefighters film dramatic moment two people rescued from rubble

British firefighters have filmed the dramatic moment they pulled a police officer and a woman from the rubble of a building in Turkey – five days after the country was devastated by an earthquake.The footage shows search and rescue specialists in Hatay, southern Turkey, rescuing the man and woman, who had been trapped under a collapsed multi-storey building for 120 hours.The death toll from Monday’s disaster stood at more than 30,000 on Sunday, with a further 80,000 people injured.Phil Irving, 46, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was part of the UK International Search and Rescue (UK-ISAR) team, deployed to Turkey through the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy