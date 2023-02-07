Turkey: Red Crescent volunteers prepare aid tents in wake of devastating earthquakes

The Turkish Red Crescent has been providing shelter and services to victims in the wake of a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey on Monday.

Footage shared by the organisation - which is part of the International Red Cross movement - shows tents being unloaded from vehicles sent to areas affected by the disaster.

In addition to shelter, blankets, heaters, clothes and food from central warehouses and surrounding provinces continue to arrive in the hours and days after the high-magnitude tremor struck near the Syrian border.

