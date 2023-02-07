Read full article on original website
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Report: Texans to hire Matt Burke as DC; Kliff Kingsbury on radar
The Houston Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Friday. The network also reported former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury would interview for the offensive coordinator role. Burke, who interviewed with the Texans this week, most recently worked as the defensive line...
Chiefs elevate Austin Reiter, Marcus Kemp for SBLVII
The Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. Kemp appeared in three regular-season games exclusively on special teams. He did log one key catch for 13 yards in the AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati. He played 22 snaps in offense in that game while also playing on special teams.
Bling, Bling—Who Has the Most Super Bowl Rings?
The ultimate goal for every NFL team is to proudly walk away at the end of each season with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a shiny Super Bowl ring. With the Super Bowl this weekend—on Sunday, February 12, 2023—everyone is eager to see who the next champion will be.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Report: Reggie Jackson to sign with Nuggets after buyout
Reggie Jackson intends to sign with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent after completing a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Jackson, 32, was traded to the Hornets on Thursday at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Reports: Warriors face Sun. deadline on Gary Payton II trade
The Golden State Warriors face a Sunday night deadline on whether to nix a four-team trade involving Gary Payton II after he failed his physical due to an abdominal injury, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday. Payton's injury could sideline him for the much of the remainder of the regular...
Cavs dominate 4th quarter to beat Bulls, win sixth straight
Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 to help the host Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 97-89 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to six games. Cleveland outscored Chicago 28-15 in the fourth quarter as the Bulls slumped to their...
A's acquire OF JJ Bleday from Marlins
The Oakland Athletics acquired outfielder JJ Bleday from the Miami Marlins on Saturday in exchange for left-hander A.J. Puk. Bleday, 25, made his major league debut in 2022, batting .167 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 65 games for Miami. The Vanderbilt product was a first-round draft pick (fourth overall) by the Marlins in 2019.
Heat outlast Magic in OT, 107-103
Tyler Herro scored 23 points and Jimmy Butler collected 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to fuel the visiting Miami Heat to a 107-103 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Gabe Vincent scored 20 points and Bam Adebayo recorded 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat,...
