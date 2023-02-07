Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Barker Reveals Injury From Blink-182 Tour Rehearsal
We're a little more than a month out from Blink-182's highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, but in advance of the trek, drummer Travis Barker has revealed an injury he incurred during rehearsals. Barker first shared his anguish over the the injury tweeting out a cryptic, "Fuck" on Twitter...
Gary Holt to Begin Work on New Exodus Album After Tour Ends, Has ‘Probably’ A Thousand Riffs
Exodus guitarist Gary Holt was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, chatting about the band's current tour with Anthrax and Black Label Society as well as the thousand-plus riffs he's piled up over the decades and a rough timeline on when he'll commence work on a new album.
Robert Trujllo Reflects on Promise Made to Cliff Burton Upon Taking Metallica Job
Today (Feb. 10) would have been Cliff Burton's 61st birthday, and upon these occasions it's often good to reflect on the Metallica legend's legacy. Current bassist Robert Trujillo, the man who currently holds Burton's onetime spot in the band, has shared some kind words about Burton during a feature in Bass Player (as shared by Guitar World), including revealing a promise he made to Burton upon taking the bass spot in Metallica.
Is Another ‘Big 4′ Concert Possible? See What Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Thinks
A few weeks ago, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian stated that another "Big 4" concert (featuring Megadeth, Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer) won’t happen “until 2025,” if at all. Now, ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has weighed in, too, and his outlook isn’t any more hopeful. Last Tuesday (Jan....
Linkin Park Releasing New Song ‘Lost’ – ‘Meteora’ Outtake With Chester Bennington Vocals
Linkin Park will release a new song called "Lost" this Friday (Feb. 10), which is an outtake from their 2003 album Meteora. The track was recorded with late frontman Chester Bennington in the early 2000s, and they've shared a teaser clip on their social media. "'Lost,' a new, never-before-heard song...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’
While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
Mike Shinoda Reveals the Reason ‘Lost’ Was Cut From Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’
Today was a big day for Linkin Park. Not only did they announce a massive 20th anniversary box set in commemoration of Meteora, but they released an outtake from the album called "Lost." In an interview with Audacy, Mike Shinoda explained why the song was cut from the album's final track listing.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Sits In With Pub Band to Play AC/DC Covers for 17 People
Once a musician, always a musician! While Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently playing to thousands nightly on tour, drummer Chad Smith recently rocked a crowd of 17 during a night out in Australia. The musician dropped by Melbourne's Cherry Bar, where he sat in with the pub's band for a pair of AC/DC classics.
Why Does Steve Albini Hate Steely Dan?
Everyone is entitled to their opinions, and thus, it seems that a bunch of individuals within the rock community have been more open about expressing them lately. For example, renowned producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, Bush) apparently hates Steely Dan — but why?. "I will always be the kind...
Watch Nirvana, Heart’s Wilson Sisters + More Accept 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards
As previewed by Loudwire last month (Jan. 5), the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony took place last night (Feb.4) at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Excitingly, the recipients included Nirvana and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson (as well as Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin, The Supremes, Slick Rick and Ma Rainey).
Static-X Announce ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2′ Album ft. Final Wayne Static Recordings, Debut Nine Inch Nails ‘Terrible Lie’ Cover
Static-X have just announced the new album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, which features the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. Serving as a teaser for the upcoming record, the group has debuted a music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit "Terrible Lie. The cover, taken...
KISS Manager Finally Reveals What’s Up With Paul Stanley’s Vocals at Shows
KISS manager Doc McGhee has addressed allegations that Paul Stanley has been lip-synching live, reassuring fans that the Starchild is indeed singing at the band's concert, albeit over backing tracks that are in place to "enhance" the overall concert experience. "He sings every track. So he sings to it. So...
Fans React to Linkin Park’s ‘Lost’ Song Featuring Chester Bennington’s Vocals
Linkin Park fans quickly reacted to "Lost" when it emerged Friday (Feb. 10). The new song, a previously unreleased track from Linkin Park's sessions for 2003's Meteora, features the vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. And much like what the group did to celebrate...
Metallica Historian Shares Hint About ‘Load’ Deluxe Box Set
Over the course of two Vinyl Club series, Metallica have released eight exclusive records to subscribers. Each record is pressed with music that has either never been released before or has never had an official physical release. Not only that, but the jackets come stuffed with a "surprise," ranging from posters and stickers to slipmats or other things. And every release features liner notes penned in the unmistakable voice of Lars Ulrich.
Dead Kennedys Call Out Grammys for Snubbing Late Drummer During ‘In Memoriam’ Segment
Punk legends the Dead Kennedys have spoken up after their late drummer, D.H. Peligro, was not included in the "In Memoriam" segment during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5). Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, died at his home in Los Angeles last year due to...
Fans React to ‘This Is Why,’ Paramore’s First Album in Nearly Six Years
Are finally back with their sixth studio album, This Is Why, which comes after a nearly six year wait between albums. The band's return to touring was met warmly last fall and the first singles from the new album have been well received, but now that the record is out, what does everyone think?
Mike Shinoda Explains Linkin Park’s Lyrics on the Newly Released ‘Lost’
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has opened up on the meaning of "Lost," a previously unreleased Meteora-era Linkin Park song that emerged on Friday (Feb. 10). It features the vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. And the track's wistful inspiration comes from a feeling of...
Megadeth’s ‘The Sick, The Dying … And the Dead’ Cover Artist Sues the Band + Their Label
Megadeth are now facing legal action from the cover artist for their latest album, The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead, with illustrator/designer Brent Elliott White claiming he hasn't received pay or credit for his work. The lawsuit was filed by White on Feb. 3 in the U.S. District...
Can Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Actually Rap ‘Watch the World Burn’ Live? Fans React
Falling in Reverse's new song "Watch the World Burn" is all anyone can talk about and for a good number of reasons. But the one question on a lot of fans' minds is whether or not vocalist Ronnie Radke can pull off the rap portion of the viral track. The...
Loudwire
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0