Travis Barker Reveals Injury From Blink-182 Tour Rehearsal

We're a little more than a month out from Blink-182's highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, but in advance of the trek, drummer Travis Barker has revealed an injury he incurred during rehearsals. Barker first shared his anguish over the the injury tweeting out a cryptic, "Fuck" on Twitter...
Robert Trujllo Reflects on Promise Made to Cliff Burton Upon Taking Metallica Job

Today (Feb. 10) would have been Cliff Burton's 61st birthday, and upon these occasions it's often good to reflect on the Metallica legend's legacy. Current bassist Robert Trujillo, the man who currently holds Burton's onetime spot in the band, has shared some kind words about Burton during a feature in Bass Player (as shared by Guitar World), including revealing a promise he made to Burton upon taking the bass spot in Metallica.
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’

While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
Why Does Steve Albini Hate Steely Dan?

Everyone is entitled to their opinions, and thus, it seems that a bunch of individuals within the rock community have been more open about expressing them lately. For example, renowned producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, Bush) apparently hates Steely Dan — but why?. "I will always be the kind...
Metallica Historian Shares Hint About ‘Load’ Deluxe Box Set

Over the course of two Vinyl Club series, Metallica have released eight exclusive records to subscribers. Each record is pressed with music that has either never been released before or has never had an official physical release. Not only that, but the jackets come stuffed with a "surprise," ranging from posters and stickers to slipmats or other things. And every release features liner notes penned in the unmistakable voice of Lars Ulrich.
