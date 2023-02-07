POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating vandalism inflicted on the Portneuf Wellness Complex earlier this week. The Portneuf Wellness Complex posted via Facebook that “sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning someone thought it would be so fun to drive through our fence on Olympus (Drive) and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts.” If you have any information on who’s responsible for the vandalism, please contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111 or file an anonymous tip via https://www.bannockcounty.us/sheriff. “We hope the community will be able to help us track down the person or persons who did this so we can hold them accountable,” the wellness complex stated via Facebook. “The Portneuf Wellness Complex is a community asset enjoyed by tens of thousands of people each year. Thank you to those who help us keep it in good shape for all our users by not causing intentional damage to our park.”

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO