Local trio charged with multiple crimes including trafficking meth, injury to a child
POCATELLO — Two men and a woman were arrested as part of a multi-state drug sting operation after they were found in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl while traveling with a baby. Damien Marshall McIntosh, 39, Thomas Joel Schooley, 38, and Kateland Alex Jean Mooney, 28, have each been...
Pocatello man charged after allegedly pulling a gun on another man
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man police say pulled a gun on another man during an argument faces a felony charge. Scott Roger Christ, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. Police reports show Pocatello officers received a 911 call reporting an assault...
Man sentenced after ramming truck into patrol vehicle
ABERDEEN – A 43-year-old has been sentenced after he instigated a high-speed chase and rammed his car into a deputy’s vehicle. Robert Lloyd Weeks was sentenced on Monday by District Judge Darren B. Simpson to a minimum of two and a half years and a maximum of 10 years in prison for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.
Two men charged after allegedly killing moose illegally
POCATELLO — Two local men face multiple charges after they allegedly killed a bull moose they claimed they were euthanizing after it had been mortally injured in a vehicle collision. William Ford O’Grady, 28, and Talon Jo Willis, 23, have each been charged with a felony for the unlawful...
Pocatello man gets rider for delivery of meth, heroin
POCATELLO — A man who sold drugs to a police informant has been sent on a rider. Christopher Zachary Mock, 37, appeared in court Monday and was handed down the sentence by District Judge Rick Carnaroli, court records show. A rider is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When an inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.
Idaho Falls man arrested after crashing into two vehicles then hiding in a dumpster
POCATELLO — A man police say hit two vehicles in two separate hit-and-run crashes before hiding in a dumpster has been charged with multiple crimes. KC Joe Coffey, 30, faces two felony charges for leaving the scene of an injury crash and misdemeanor charges for possessing an open container, driving under the influence and driving without privileges, court records show.
Man charged with drug trafficking after reportedly hiding drugs in someone else’s car
IDAHO FALLS – A 36-year-old man was charged with drug trafficking after police allegedly found drugs in a car he was riding in. Andrew Dixon was charged with felony drug trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine on Feb 3. The incident occurred on Feb. 2, when Idaho Falls Police pulled over...
Two men arrested in separate events after Idaho Falls police make two large drug busts
IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested in Idaho Falls after police reportedly caught both in possession of large amounts of fentanyl. Jacob Garner, 29, from Idaho Falls, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony agents warrant, misdemeanor injury to a child, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
Man sentenced after drunk crash leads to drug charges
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Monday after being charged with multiple felonies for driving under the influence and possession of drugs. Kyle Thomas Murdock, 27, was sentenced to between one and four years in prison. But District Judge Dane Watkins suspended the prison time, instead giving Murdock a three-year probation sentence and requiring him to finish 100 hours of community service.
Police and FBI investigating after dead woman found on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — Police and the FBI are investigating the death of a woman on the Fort Hall Reservation. The Bingham County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased woman as Hailey M. Smith, 24, of Fort Hall. She was found around 11:50 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Broncho Road, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said. A person who was checking on the home found her body and contacted police, authorities said. ...
1 in custody after possible shooting
According to Chubbuck Police, at 5:20 p.m. an adult male was taken into custody, and officials believe there is no further on going threat to the community.
Woman found dead in Fort Hall; authorities investigating case
FORT HALL — The body of a deceased female was found near a residence on the Fort Hall Reservation Thursday. Fort Hall police responded to a call reporting the discovery of the body just before noon, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The discovery was made at an out building near a residence on Broncho Road.
Teen leads officers on high speed chase down Main Street in Rexburg
REXBURG — A 17-year-old led officers on a high speed chase, reaching speeds of 150 mph, and even turned off his headlights during the pursuit. On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., an officer with the Rexburg Police Department tried to stop a Ford Mustang at Main Street and 1st West due to traffic infractions.
Deceased female found near residence on Fort Hall Reservation
At approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, the Fort Hall Police Department responded to a call of a deceased female at a residence on Broncho Road within the Fort Hall Reservation.
Authorities looking for those responsible for vandalizing Portneuf Wellness Complex
POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating vandalism inflicted on the Portneuf Wellness Complex earlier this week. The Portneuf Wellness Complex posted via Facebook that “sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning someone thought it would be so fun to drive through our fence on Olympus (Drive) and onto the soccer fields to spin donuts.” If you have any information on who’s responsible for the vandalism, please contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111 or file an anonymous tip via https://www.bannockcounty.us/sheriff. “We hope the community will be able to help us track down the person or persons who did this so we can hold them accountable,” the wellness complex stated via Facebook. “The Portneuf Wellness Complex is a community asset enjoyed by tens of thousands of people each year. Thank you to those who help us keep it in good shape for all our users by not causing intentional damage to our park.”
Idaho Falls man charged for illegal baiting of bear
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple wildlife crimes after he reportedly baited and shot a bear. A probable cause affidavit states Marshall Ray Andersen, 23, baited the black bear in May. Court records also state he failed to report the bear kill to the Big Game Mortality Report. Andersen also reportedly shot and killed an elk in October 2021 when he had already hit his legal limit...
Judge hears several motions as trial for Chad and Lori Daybell approaches
ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell walked into a Fremont County courtroom Thursday with a smile on her face and shackles on her ankles. Her husband, Chad Daybell, briefly grinned at her when he entered, also wearing ankle shackles. It was the first time the couple had worn those...
3 things to know this morning – February 10, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
1 hospitalized with life threatening injuries after crash
Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe high speeds and possible intoxication were a factor.
Police and sheriff's deputies respond to elk invasion this morning in Pocatello, Chubbuck
Police and sheriff's deputies responded to over 100 elk entering Chubbuck and north Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The elk invasion caught the attention of local authorities around 8 a.m. and the effort began to push the animals out of Chubbuck and north Pocatello toward the Fort Hall Reservation. At one point police and sheriff's deputies temporarily shut down Northgate Parkway because the elk were crossing the road. ...
