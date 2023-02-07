Read full article on original website
Related
bleedingcool.com
Zero Akabane's Trans Manga Magical Girl in Yen Press May 2023 Solicits
Magical Girl by Zero Akabane is about a male office worker, trapped in a dead-end world, who finds they can transform into a female form. Yen Press! As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Yen Press and Yen On, who translate Japanese manga and light novels into English, for January 2023, where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Gives Lainie Cyan Her Own Trailer
A new character trailer recently made its way online for The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess, the currently-airing anime adaptation of the light novel series by Piero Karasu. The subject of the latest is Lainie Cyan, as voiced in the anime by Hina Yomiya. The series premiered in Japan...
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest Announced
Sword Art Online is now in the midst of celebrating its tenth anniversary, and it is launching a new project featuring Kirito and Asuna as the villains this time around! The anime adaptation taking on Reki Kawahara's original light novel series kicked off its run a little over ten years ago, and it is now ...
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Drops Their Top Manga Recommendations
Right now, Jujutsu Kaisen is taking over social media, and we have the manga to thank. This year will welcome the anime's second season, but fans could care little about the comeback in light of Gege Akutami's latest arc. If you did not know, the manga creator sent fans into a frenzy this month with ...
Attack on Titan Director Shares Ominous Post Ahead of the Anime's Return
Attack on Titan is steadily getting ready to return for the first part of the third phase of its fourth and final season later this Spring, and the sound director behind the new specials has shared an ominous post ahead of the anime's big return! The final season of the series will be coming to ...
My Hero Academia Hypes Its Final Act With New Online Minigame
My Hero Academia isn't just running comemmorating its final act within the anime - the acclaimed series is going fully interactive by rewarding fans with a new minigame they can play while waiting for the next arc of episodes to arrive. The online minigame 'Piloting Deku' lives up to its title with some 8-bit-style fun; ...
Naruto Was Robbed of a Seriously Cute Sasuke x Sakura Scene
Naruto may not be all into romance, but that doesn't stop fans from geeking out over its ships. From the series' start to now, the anime fandom is as intrigued by Naruto's couples as it is by their battles. Of course, this is why mainstream couples like Sasuke x Sakura are some of the best-known ...
My Hero Academia: Izuku VA Breaks Silence on Season Six's New Arc
My Hero Academia's anime has reached a major turning point in the sixth season as it has kicked off the Final Act of the story with its final episodes, and the voice actor behind Izuku Midoriya has broken their silence on starting this major new arc of the season! The newest episode of the series ...
My Hero Academia Artist Revives Prequel Series in New Sketch
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ended its run last Summer, but the artist behind the spin-off has brought back its lead hero with a new sketch honoring the prequel series! The spin-off series set a few years before the events of the main series focused on Koichi Haimawari, a local hero who decides to help out ...
Fans Speculate Matthew Mercer Is the Voice Actor for Ganondorf in 'Tears of the Kingdom'
During the latest Direct presentation, Nintendo debuted a ton of new information for multiple video game IPs. Aside from the Pikmin 4 release that viewers had theorized already, the Nintendo Switch Online adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games alongside details on Splatoon 3 DLC came as a pleasant surprise.
My Hero Academia Unmasks One of Edgeshot's Wild Details
My Hero Academia is busier than ever these days as its manga is working through some big battles. After all, the series has reached its final act, and the manga is putting everything on the line. Izuku has reached new levels of power, and of course, everyone is eyeing Bakugo in light of his recent ...
game-news24.com
Pharaoh: A newera Gameplay Video Remake of the classic building
Since you probably know the sequel to a great classical Romance such as the Queen of the Nile, it is probably the first incarnation of the original character, which’ll become a new generation of the novel, the “Geoffrey of the Queen” based on the novel’s original name, then released on March 15. Dotemu and Triskell Interactive released a new video today showing what the game has to offer so we can play and shorten the waiting. We finally need more Pharaoh in our lives.
Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Moro Square Up in Viral Fan-Anime
It seems like forever ago that Dragon Ball Super graced our screens with an anime series - but a LOT has happened in the Dragon Ball Super manga that fans have wanted to see adapted into anime glory. One such milestone was the epic battle between Goku and "Planet-Eater" Moro, an ancient sorcerer who broke ...
Banjo-Kazooie fans are all making the same joke about the latest Zelda trailer
It's The Legend of Zelda: Nuts and Bolts now
hypebeast.com
Check Out a New 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Trailer
All aboard the hype train, Nintendo has brewed up a storm with yet another trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that has fans salivating for more. This time, voiceovers from Ganondorf and Zelda tease what to expect from the game’s storyline while exciting visuals hint at the return of creatures from previous games in the series such as Gleeoks. Adding to the madness, Link is spotted on a hoverboard-like vehicle as he glides over Hyrule.
Naruto Kickstarts Special Art Contest
Naruto is keeping busy these days, and it seems the manga's artist just made himself even busier. After all, the team behind Naruto just announced an art contest is underway. The winner will get a special prize from Mikio Ikemoto, and it promises to prepare the artist for Boruto's big time skip as it is ...
Pokemon Anime Drops First Promo for the Squirtle Squad's Comeback
Pokemon is finally bringing the Squirtle Squad back to the anime for Ash Ketchum's final episodes, and the series has dropped the first promo for the fan favorite group's big comeback! Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has been working through its special series as Ash has reunited with his first travel companions, Misty ...
tryhardguides.com
Every reveal from Nintendo Direct February 2023 presentation
Nintendo Direct just went live to showcase all the new titles that will be available on Nintendo Switch as well as a peek at the exciting content these titles have to offer. The February 2023 Nintendo Direct livestream features 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch Games launching in the first half of 2023. Some details on new expansions for existing games were also revealed. You can watch the footage of the latest Nintendo Direct livestream here:
Comments / 0