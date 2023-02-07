Authorities: body recovered from man-made lake at Mesa park

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found floating in a man-made lake at a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning.

Mesa police said there is no indication of foul play in the death of 71-year-old Palma Whatcott.

The woman was suffering from dementia and had just moved in with her brother a week ago, according to police.

Mesa Fire Department officials said they were called to the area around 5 a.m. about a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake that is part of a golf course.

A man said he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the water’s edge.

When he looked into the water, he saw what appeared to be an upper torso of a person in the water and authorities were notified.

Police said it appears Whatcott was able to open the back gate of her brother’s apartment and gain access to the lake.