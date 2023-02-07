Authorities: body recovered from man-made lake at Mesa park
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found floating in a man-made lake at a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning.
Mesa police said there is no indication of foul play in the death of 71-year-old Palma Whatcott.
The woman was suffering from dementia and had just moved in with her brother a week ago, according to police.
Mesa Fire Department officials said they were called to the area around 5 a.m. about a possible drowning at Dobson Ranch Lake that is part of a golf course.
A man said he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the water’s edge.
When he looked into the water, he saw what appeared to be an upper torso of a person in the water and authorities were notified.
Police said it appears Whatcott was able to open the back gate of her brother’s apartment and gain access to the lake.
Comments / 0