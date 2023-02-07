Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Wyoming House of Representatives focuses on property tax relief measures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As it continues its focus on Wyoming families and the economy, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed HB0098 Property Tax – Homeowner’s Exemption today to lower tax bills faced by Wyoming people due to inflation’s rising home values. HB0098 provides a tax exemption...
capcity.news
2023 General Session reaches bill crossover period
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After convening on Jan. 10, the Wyoming Legislature has reached the midway point for the 2023 General Session. Wednesday marked the crossover period for the body, meaning it was the last day for third reading in the house of origin. Any legislation that did not successfully...
capcity.news
All Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance program payments to end in June
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be for the month of June. Households will continue to receive payments if they are eligible and approved and funding is available. No payments will be made to cover rent, utilities and housing stability services after June.
capcity.news
Wyoming Grows for You
Convenient. Local. Eat Wyoming. Back when, Wyoming cowboys suffered for locally grown fresh greens. Not anymore! Lake View Gardens produces microgreens, lettuces and other vegetables in hydroponic, geothermal greenhouses perched above Ocean Lake near Pavillion. Dirk and Sue Gosnell pay Wyoming winter no mind to grow fresh greens for Wyoming, and its cowboys, all year long.
capcity.news
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
capcity.news
Warm temperatures, sunny skies in store over weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trend of temperatures climbing throughout Wyoming of late will continue this weekend, the National Weather Service reports. Today, temperatures are forecast to reach nearly 55 degrees, dipping down to a low of 25 at night. Winds are expected to remain minimal and, reaching barely 5 mph, they aren’t expected to impact temperatures much.
Comments / 0