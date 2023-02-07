Read full article on original website
Library celebrates Valentine’s Day with ‘Bee Mine’ themed tea
Sterling Public Library hosted its annual Valentine’s Day Tea on Friday. The “Bee Mine” themed event featured guest speakers Rob and Vicky Brown, local beekeepers, who spoke about honey bees and their business, “Riley’s Brand Honey.”
Melissa’s School of Dance students take first place at Denver competition
Melissa’s School of Dance and Gymnastics is proud to announce students Dylan Morton and Molly Mitchell were the top first place winner at a recent dance competition in Denver. “Their years of training, hard work, and dedication truly paid off,” instructor Melissa Craddock said. Morton and Mitchell competed...
Sterling wrestling qualifies four with two regional champs
Sterling wrestling faced tough competition at the Class 3A Region 1 tournament over the weekend, but four of the Tigers still found ways to punch their tickets to the state tournament. Two even won their brackets. Aiden Young cruised to victory in his 120-pound weight class when, in his finals...
