Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.GodwinBerkeley Township, NJ
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Investigation underway in Howell, NJ after school bus and motor vehicle collide Friday morning
HOWELL – An investigation is underway in Howell Township after a school bus and motor vehicle collided on Friday morning near the intersection of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road. Police said that they received a call around 7:30 a.m. about the crash involving a Presidential school bus...
Jury has verdict for New Jersey man who shot and killed medical office worker
🚔 Burlington Township man found guilty by jury of shooting and killing medical office worker in Mount Laurel. 🚔 The gunman had worked as a now former Burlington County Corrections Officer. 🚔 Burlington County Prosecutors said that the jurors in the case declined to convict the gunman of...
Hungry grey seal pup found on NJ beach is recovering at stranding center
AVALON — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine received a new patient, its first grey seal of the season. According to its Facebook page, the male grey sea pup was discovered on the beach at 48th Street on Feb. 1. The center stated that the pup was still...
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, NJ to stop serving kids under 10
TINTON FALLS — A popular New Jersey Italian restaurant has decided not to serve children under the age of 10 anymore. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
Popular Comfort Food Chain Reopens In Howell, NJ After Being Closed Last Year
In the famous words of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous Terminator: I'll Be Back. At least that's what one very popular restaurant in Howell can say now that they've reopened since being shut down last year. Technically, the restaurant was served a warrant of removal and had to vacate the premises within...
Here’s where millionaires choose to rent in New Jersey
There are over 100 millionaires that rent in one city in New Jersey. If you've been paying any attention at all to real estate and building trends in this state, it's not hard to guess that it's Jersey City. With a mass exodus out of NYC by many people following...
Seaside Heights, NJ Reveals The Exciting Opening Date For Casino Pier Rides
I don't know about you, but I'm very much looking forward to it being summer here at the Jersey Shore. Last night, my wife and I were taking a walk on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and outside of an awesome view of the moon, we saw some signs of summer.
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
Goin Green! Get Ready For The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Belmar, NJ
We are getting our green ready because we are less than a month away from the fantastic annual St.Patrick's Day Parade in beautiful Belmar, New Jersey in Monmouth County. We are really looking forward to the event once again this year!. So this year I will personally be doing something...
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
Free Coffee This Weekend at Wawa and Dunkin’ in Honor of the Super Bowl
This weekend just got a little better. You can get a free cup of coffee at Wawa and Dunkin' in honor of the Super Bowl. Go Birds. Yes, it's true. 6ABC is reporting that all Wawa stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are treating you to one free cup of coffee on Sunday, leading up to the big game (until kickoff at 6:30pm).
Share Some Love This Valentine’s Day at the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River, New Jersey
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you can share some love with the community right here in Toms River. We are just days away and wanted to let you know that you can enjoy a delicious dinner with the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River. This Valentine’s Day,...
Do You Believe In The Existence Of The Jersey Devil?
Throughout hundreds of years of recorded history - with stories dating back to 1735 - it is also known as The Leeds Devil. Or, a third iteration from local author V. Scott Macom, who wrote in his novel, Devil Leeds. Is it real, or, do you believe that The Jersey...
