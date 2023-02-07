Pot-laced brownies sold on Florida high school campus, cops say. Now, student arrested

Marijuana-laced brownies were sold on a Florida high school campus, sending one student to a hospital, officials said.

Now, a 17-year-old student accused of selling the brownies at the school is facing drug charges.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Feb. 1 on the grounds of Lake Mary High School, roughly 20 miles north of Orlando.

“Proper disciplinary actions have been taken at the school level, however, this is now a matter for law enforcement to investigate,” Seminole County Public Schools told McClatchy News in a Feb. 7 email.

The sheriff’s office reportedly investigated after a student ate a brownie and had an undetermined medical reaction. That person went to a hospital, and deputies said they determined a fellow student sold the brownie.

Deputies said one of the brownies that the accused teen sold tested positive for marijuana. Inside her backpack, officials found a pill bottle that smelled like pot and had traces of the drug inside, though the girl claimed she didn’t have knowledge of it, according to an arrest report.

The teen was arrested, taken to a juvenile center and charged with “sale of marijuana” and “possession of drug paraphernalia,” officials said.

