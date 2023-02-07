Read full article on original website
Rochester School Board Approves Potential Teaching Position Cuts
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Public School Board has approved a budget framework that would cut over 100 full time jobs. Superintendent Kent Pekel presented board members with a proposal last month that calls for a $14 million reduction in spending. The initial spending reduction target was set at $7 million, but Pekel says further action is needed to align the district’s operating costs with student population growth.
Rochester Downtown Alliance Names Interim Executive Director
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected to serve as the interim Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance. Kathleen Harrington is scheduled to begin serving in the temporary leadership position next Monday. Prior to leaving the local Chamber...
New Task Force Formed to Assist With Downtown Rochester Recovery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new task force is being formed to address the many challenges faced by businesses and other entities in downtown Rochester due to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release says the Downtown Rochester Task Force will include members from the City...
KIMT
GoFundMe page set up for Rochester's Second Street Joe
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a man who has been making “waves” in Rochester for a long time. Joe Johnson is widely known as Second Street Joe for waving flags as people pass him by, but fundraiser organizer Dean Allen says Johnson has had a string of health problems in the past year.
Olmsted County Avoiding Staffing Issues Plaguing Other Jails
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Staffing issues have shaken up inmate rosters in two of Minnesota’s county jail this year. The Minnesota Department of Corrections ordered the Beltrami County Jail and Ramsey County Jail to reduce their inmate capacities. In both cases, the DOC said a lack of staffing was creating unsafe conditions for inmates.
Check Out The New Restaurant Now Open in Southeast Minnesota
While Rochester is having one business close after another, some happy news showed up in a town nearby in Southeast Minnesota. A new restaurant is now open and if you'd like a look at the menu, check below - we've got a photo!. Center Family Restaurant Now Open in Dodge...
KAAL-TV
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
Why Rochester’s Largest Toy Store Is Closing For Good
ABC & Toy Zone located in Rochester's Miracle Mile Shopping Center will be closing for good. The 10,000 square-foot store, which opened in 1993, is the largest locally owned toy store in all of southern Minnesota. The store offered a huge selection of toys and books, educational products, and was...
900+ Jumping in Freezing Water at Polar Plunge in Rochester
900+ Jumping In Freezing Water This Weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. This weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, there is a free event that you can watch that I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Hundreds of people are putting on their brave faces, quite a few will be throwing on some pretty amazing costumes and they will be jumping into some freezing cold water. Yes. This is happening in the frozen land of 10,000 lakes at Foster Arends on Saturday, February 11th.
One of Rochester’s Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
It's an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was. We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye. A Rochester, Minnesota restaurant that started as a food truck and...
First Church Built in Pine Island is for Sale for Under $200,000
The first church built in Pine Island, Minnesota has now closed its doors as a place of worship and is ready for its next adventure. It was built back in 1874 and is listed for under $200,000. What could be done to this piece of history in its next chapter?
Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
Rochester Speakeasy Named One of the Best in the Country
I have to give a big shoutout to what I believe is the only speakeasy in Rochester, Minnesota that has now been named one of the best not just in Minnesota but in the entire country! It's pretty cool that a place like this is right in our backyard. If...
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
KAAL-TV
Three Albert Lea bar staffers to stand trial
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea women who failed an alcohol compliance check are scheduled to stand trial. The bar staffers from Eddie’s bar, the Elbow room, and Trumble’s are accused of providing alcohol to minors during a routine compliance check. If the three staffers are...
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
KAAL-TV
Two Austin Auto Zone employees charged with theft of around $30K in merchandise
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin Auto Zone employees appeared in Mower County Court after being accused of working together to steal and sell around $30,000 worth of merchandise from their employer. Auto Zone staffer Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, and Auto Zone store manager Christopher David Simmons, 40, each...
Alcohol Suspected in Austin Crash That Hospitalized Three People
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Austin early Tuesday morning. State Troopers responded to the wreck shortly after midnight. The crash occurred at the I-90/11th Dr. Northeast interchange. The state crash report indicates an SUV was traveling east...
(UPDATE) Two Teenagers Killed in High Speed Crash in St. Paul
The State Patrol has confirmed that two of the four teenagers in a car that was airborne when it crashed into a line of trees Friday night were killed in the crash. The victims were passengers in a car driven by a 16-year-old boy. The State Patrol says he lost control while driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 61 on the eastern edge of St. Paul around 11 PM. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before going airborne into the trees and coming to rest on its wheels about 50 feet from the highway.
Trial Date For Man Charged With Crash That Killed Rochester Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of causing the death of a 22-year-old woman in a traffic crash last year today entered not guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide charges. 21-year-old Deng Kwel was driving the car that slid out of control to the median on East...
