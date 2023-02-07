ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KROC News

Rochester School Board Approves Potential Teaching Position Cuts

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Public School Board has approved a budget framework that would cut over 100 full time jobs. Superintendent Kent Pekel presented board members with a proposal last month that calls for a $14 million reduction in spending. The initial spending reduction target was set at $7 million, but Pekel says further action is needed to align the district’s operating costs with student population growth.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Downtown Alliance Names Interim Executive Director

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected to serve as the interim Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance. Kathleen Harrington is scheduled to begin serving in the temporary leadership position next Monday. Prior to leaving the local Chamber...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

GoFundMe page set up for Rochester's Second Street Joe

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a man who has been making “waves” in Rochester for a long time. Joe Johnson is widely known as Second Street Joe for waving flags as people pass him by, but fundraiser organizer Dean Allen says Johnson has had a string of health problems in the past year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Olmsted County Avoiding Staffing Issues Plaguing Other Jails

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Staffing issues have shaken up inmate rosters in two of Minnesota’s county jail this year. The Minnesota Department of Corrections ordered the Beltrami County Jail and Ramsey County Jail to reduce their inmate capacities. In both cases, the DOC said a lack of staffing was creating unsafe conditions for inmates.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Why Rochester’s Largest Toy Store Is Closing For Good

ABC & Toy Zone located in Rochester's Miracle Mile Shopping Center will be closing for good. The 10,000 square-foot store, which opened in 1993, is the largest locally owned toy store in all of southern Minnesota. The store offered a huge selection of toys and books, educational products, and was...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

900+ Jumping in Freezing Water at Polar Plunge in Rochester

900+ Jumping In Freezing Water This Weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. This weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, there is a free event that you can watch that I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Hundreds of people are putting on their brave faces, quite a few will be throwing on some pretty amazing costumes and they will be jumping into some freezing cold water. Yes. This is happening in the frozen land of 10,000 lakes at Foster Arends on Saturday, February 11th.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Three Albert Lea bar staffers to stand trial

(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea women who failed an alcohol compliance check are scheduled to stand trial. The bar staffers from Eddie’s bar, the Elbow room, and Trumble’s are accused of providing alcohol to minors during a routine compliance check. If the three staffers are...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KROC News

Alcohol Suspected in Austin Crash That Hospitalized Three People

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Austin early Tuesday morning. State Troopers responded to the wreck shortly after midnight. The crash occurred at the I-90/11th Dr. Northeast interchange. The state crash report indicates an SUV was traveling east...
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

(UPDATE) Two Teenagers Killed in High Speed Crash in St. Paul

The State Patrol has confirmed that two of the four teenagers in a car that was airborne when it crashed into a line of trees Friday night were killed in the crash. The victims were passengers in a car driven by a 16-year-old boy. The State Patrol says he lost control while driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 61 on the eastern edge of St. Paul around 11 PM. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before going airborne into the trees and coming to rest on its wheels about 50 feet from the highway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

