WSFA
Clanton to celebrate World Series Champion Clay Carroll
CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Clanton, along with the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce, is honoring baseball legend and Clanton native Clay Carroll on Feb. 16. Carroll was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame. Now he will have a road named after him.
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
WSFA
‘Blood Sunday’ march still scheduled despite severe weather devastation
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite recent devastation across Dallas County, particularly Selma, former Alabama State Sen. Hank Sanders says the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” and the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee will go on. In January, the heart of Selma was struck by an EF2 tornado, leaving significant damage...
WSFA
Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
WSFA
Hope Inspired Ministries expands into Lowndes County
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A faith-based nonprofit has a new home in Lowndes County. Hope Inspired Ministries received a grant from Delta Regional Authority to teach high school seniors at Lowndes County Public Schools workforce skills they can use after high school. Lowndes County is home to one of the...
WSFA
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
WSFA
State superintendent addresses concerns after guns found at multiple schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - School safety is a priority for parents and educators. In the last week guns have been found on at least two school campuses in our area. One of those guns was discovered at an Autauga County School. Now, the system has taken steps to increase school safety.
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a 57-year-old Goshen woman in Pike County on Friday night. According to ALEA, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday night Sherry L. Adams, 57, of Goshen, was critically injured when she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
WSFA
FEMA to permanently close Autauga County Disaster Recovery Center
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The FEMA-state Disaster Recovery Center in Autauga County is set to permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration continue to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.
WSFA
Prattville man charged with attempted murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged Divonte Stallworth, 29, of Prattville, with attempted murder. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Jan. 27th, around 12:40 p.m., near Marlow Drive. Stallworth reportedly shot the victim at least three times at close range. Stallworth was taken into custody on...
WSFA
Food for Thought 2/9
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WSFA
MISSING CHILD ALERT: Thorsby Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kaitlin Larae Robinson. Robinson was last seen Feb. 9, 2023, at approximately 3 p.m. wearing green shorts, a black shirt, and white shoes in Thorsby. Robinson is described as a white female,...
WSFA
Health leaders in Tuskegee to discuss medical research transparency
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Health leaders are in Tuskegee discussing medical research and its impact on the African American community. It is a part of a Macon County health research symposium called “Moving Us Forward!”. “We have to acknowledge that there have been events throughout history, historical events throughout...
WSFA
Dallas County crash claims Valley Grande man’s life
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. According to ALEA, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 53-year-old woman.
WSFA
Man who murdered 92-year-old Montgomery woman gets 2 life sentences
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of brutally killing an elderly woman during a home invasion in 2017 has been found guilty and is going to prison. A Montgomery County jury convicted Rodney McQueen, 33, on two counts of capital murder. The separate counts were for a killing during a burglary and a robbery. Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines sentenced him to life in prison without parole on both counts.
WSFA
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
WSFA
Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
WSFA
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire. According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.
WSFA
The Rundown: You’re going to ‘love’ these events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Valentine’s Day coming up Tuesday, we have a few events this weekend that are sure to tug at your heart strings. Let’s start with Friday where it is truly A Night to Shine 2023. It is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. There will be dancing, karaoke food and more. It is happening at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club starting at 6 p.m.
