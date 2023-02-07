Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb increases minimum wage for county employees
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County has successfully completed its initiative to raise the minimum wage for its county employees. More than $850,000 has been allocated toward this effort. The increase in minimum wage, approved by county commissioners, will be implemented over the course of two years. By the...
wgxa.tv
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful plans a city-wide cleanup day
MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Although winter is still here, spring cleaning is coming early. Macon-Bibb County and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB) are teaming up to hold a community-wide cleanup day on March 4th. The Clean Streets Matter initiative began in April 2021 and has seen more than 17. 6...
RESA Teacher Job Fair held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Today in Macon, a RESA Educator Recruitment Fair was held at Westside High School for all certified positions. It is the first in-person recruitment fair since the pandemic, and several people showed up to seek new opportunities. Eight districts in the Middle Georgia area were represented,...
wgxa.tv
Mayor's Council and Clergy focus on strategic plans for youth mentorship and music
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Over 125 community members gathered at the Tubman Museum to kick off the 2023 Mayor's Council and Clergy luncheon. The Thursday luncheon is an annual event that brings multi-faith-based organizations together every other month to address issues that are important to the community. Mayor Lester said...
etxview.com
Inmate sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud scheme
MACON – A Georgia inmate who admitted he conducted a pandemic unemployment insurance fraud scheme from behind bars, which included using the personal identifiable information of other inmates, was sentenced to prison this week for his crime. Jacob Garner, 34, of Milledgeville was sentenced to serve 24 months in...
wgxa.tv
Senator Ossoff delivers new resources to MGA's aviation workforce program
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff has been no stranger to Middle Georgia, this visit he met with guests at MGA's enrollment center. Macon Mayor Pro Tem, Seth Clark, and MGA President Dr. Christopher Blake presented welcoming introductions before Senator Ossoff took the podium on Friday to present new resources for the school's aviation workforce program.
GDOT promised better in Macon after cutting it in half it with I-75. Has the state kept its word?
Peter Givens was a teenager in the ‘60s when he watched one of Macon’s oldest Black cemeteries torn apart as the construction of Interstate 75 came through the heart of Pleasant Hill. Home from a military high school out of state, Givens watched from Walnut Street as dirt...
wgxa.tv
Commission enacts alcohol license restrictions on Macon bar
Macon-Bibb County Commissioners placed restrictions on the alcohol license for 20s Pub after considering owner Tim Obelgoner’s history with the Thirsty Turtle that closed in 2021 after shootings in downtown. The commission voted to require that 20s Pub have a security officer certified with Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and...
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
41nbc.com
River Edge Behavioral Health offers job opportunities at hiring event
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a job market that’s been struggling since the pandemic, River Edge Behavioral Health is taking the initiative to provide employment opportunities to the community. More than 100 job seekers attended the company’s hiring event on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to...
wgxa.tv
'Go Baby Go' says Mercer University
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their ninth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. These once a semester event comes from a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012 called Go Baby Go. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
41nbc.com
Piedmont Macon Medical Center hosts online career overview for aspiring healthcare students
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon Medical Center hosted a virtual career overview for aspiring healthcare students on Friday. The event targeted students in grades 6-12 who are interested in a career in healthcare, teaching them about potential jobs they could hold in the future. The CEO of Piedmont...
wgxa.tv
'I'm desperate': Macon resident waits four years for referral for section eight housing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Section eight is causing housing headaches for thousands in Middle Georgia. Last week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett reported the two-year-long wait times for housing-- turns out the wait is even longer than that, and the calls confirming have been flooding into the station. One of them from struggling...
wgxa.tv
Dump your past relationships clutter for Valentine's Day
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Junk King Macon is celebrating anti-Valetine's Day inviting heartbroken people to dump their ex-lover's forgotten belongings. Anyone could bring their unwanted junk and dump it for free. Junk King Macon either tried to recycle the items or donate $1 per item to the American Heart Association.
wgxa.tv
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
baldwin2k.com
Embattled GMC president announces "parent forum;" school offers "response letter" to letter
Many prep school parents at Georgia Military College Prep, some more enthusiastically than others, still have more questions than answers when it comes to prep school principal Steve Greer's sudden firing 10 days ago. With this in mind, William Caldwell, the school's embattled president, on Thursday sent out an email...
wgxa.tv
'Significant Victory.': Jury awards over $9 mil in wrongful death against Atrium Health
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County jury has awarded over $9 million in a wrongful death verdict connected to Atrium Health Navicent. In court documents obtained by WGXA News, along with a media release from the family's attorneys, we've learned the patient, identified as Allen Turner, was having surgery in 2017 to remove a polyp from his intestine. During that surgery, the family alleged a surgeon and a surgical resident, employed by The Medical Center Navicent Health, cut a major artery in Turner's abdomen, cutting off blood flow to his small intestine. Turner had to have seven additional surgeries and spent 18 days in intensive care before he died.
Officials in Central Georgia warn of 'financial sextortion' scam targeting juveniles
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Federal and local investigators are seeing an alarming and disturbing online trend. More young people are being targeted in what's known as "financial sextortion" scams. "Someone contacts a juvenile on social media. Instagram and Snapchat are usually the ones we see, and then they also...
mercer.edu
One of Mercer’s first Black female students recalls University’s integration
During her Founders’ Day address, alumna Pearlie Toliver described how her time at Mercer University as one of the first Black female students helped her persevere through adversity after she left. Toliver, who attended the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences from 1965-1968, spoke to faculty, staff and students...
wgxa.tv
Milledgeville man pleads guilty to conducting pandemic assistant fraud scheme in jail
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. -- A Baldwin County inmate finds himself adding to his time behind bars after admitting to conducting a pandemic unemployment insurance fraud scheme while he was already in jail. Court documents state that 34-year-old Jacob Garner of Milledgeville was using personal identifiable information of other inmates to file...
