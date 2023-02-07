ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb increases minimum wage for county employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County has successfully completed its initiative to raise the minimum wage for its county employees. More than $850,000 has been allocated toward this effort. The increase in minimum wage, approved by county commissioners, will be implemented over the course of two years. By the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful plans a city-wide cleanup day

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Although winter is still here, spring cleaning is coming early. Macon-Bibb County and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB) are teaming up to hold a community-wide cleanup day on March 4th. The Clean Streets Matter initiative began in April 2021 and has seen more than 17. 6...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

RESA Teacher Job Fair held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Today in Macon, a RESA Educator Recruitment Fair was held at Westside High School for all certified positions. It is the first in-person recruitment fair since the pandemic, and several people showed up to seek new opportunities. Eight districts in the Middle Georgia area were represented,...
MACON, GA
etxview.com

Inmate sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud scheme

MACON – A Georgia inmate who admitted he conducted a pandemic unemployment insurance fraud scheme from behind bars, which included using the personal identifiable information of other inmates, was sentenced to prison this week for his crime. Jacob Garner, 34, of Milledgeville was sentenced to serve 24 months in...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Senator Ossoff delivers new resources to MGA's aviation workforce program

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff has been no stranger to Middle Georgia, this visit he met with guests at MGA's enrollment center. Macon Mayor Pro Tem, Seth Clark, and MGA President Dr. Christopher Blake presented welcoming introductions before Senator Ossoff took the podium on Friday to present new resources for the school's aviation workforce program.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Commission enacts alcohol license restrictions on Macon bar

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners placed restrictions on the alcohol license for 20s Pub after considering owner Tim Obelgoner’s history with the Thirsty Turtle that closed in 2021 after shootings in downtown. The commission voted to require that 20s Pub have a security officer certified with Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

River Edge Behavioral Health offers job opportunities at hiring event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a job market that’s been struggling since the pandemic, River Edge Behavioral Health is taking the initiative to provide employment opportunities to the community. More than 100 job seekers attended the company’s hiring event on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

'Go Baby Go' says Mercer University

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their ninth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. These once a semester event comes from a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012 called Go Baby Go. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dump your past relationships clutter for Valentine's Day

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Junk King Macon is celebrating anti-Valetine's Day inviting heartbroken people to dump their ex-lover's forgotten belongings. Anyone could bring their unwanted junk and dump it for free. Junk King Macon either tried to recycle the items or donate $1 per item to the American Heart Association.
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

'Significant Victory.': Jury awards over $9 mil in wrongful death against Atrium Health

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County jury has awarded over $9 million in a wrongful death verdict connected to Atrium Health Navicent. In court documents obtained by WGXA News, along with a media release from the family's attorneys, we've learned the patient, identified as Allen Turner, was having surgery in 2017 to remove a polyp from his intestine. During that surgery, the family alleged a surgeon and a surgical resident, employed by The Medical Center Navicent Health, cut a major artery in Turner's abdomen, cutting off blood flow to his small intestine. Turner had to have seven additional surgeries and spent 18 days in intensive care before he died.

