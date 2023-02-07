ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles activate P Arryn Siposs, elevate pair

The Philadelphia Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl. Siposs has missed the past six games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Albany Herald

Report: Reggie Jackson to sign with Nuggets after buyout

Reggie Jackson intends to sign with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent after completing a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Jackson, 32, was traded to the Hornets on Thursday at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers.
DENVER, CO

