ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Hold Hands As They’re Joined By Son Dylan, 22, On Red Carpet

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MN09x_0kfFPLYt00
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Michael Douglas is a true family man! The Oscar winner, 78, brought his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and their son Dylan, 22, to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night (Feb. 6). Michael held Catherine’s hand, and wrapped his arm around his son, as the family of three proudly posed on the red carpet. Catherine and Dylan supported Michael on the carpet as he made his rounds doing interviews to talk about his role as Hank Pym in the Marvel movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGqG9_0kfFPLYt00
Michael Douglas with his family at the ‘Ant-Man 3’ premiere (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Michael dressed up for the premiere in a navy blue button-up with a black suit jacket and matching pants. He looked especially handsome with his silver fox hairdo. But Michael was a bit overshadowed by his gorgeous wife, who wore a black and gold gown with a pair of black heels. Last but not least, Dylan resembled both his parents as he dressed in a white and black button up shirt with a navy blue jacket, matching pants, and black sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQUlj_0kfFPLYt00
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones at the ‘Ant-Man 3’ premiere (Photo: DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Michael and Catherine met at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. The pair, who actually share the same Sept. 25th birthday, were engaged on New Years’ Eve 1999 and wed the next November at New York’s Plaza hotel in 2000. They’ve now been married for over 20 years and have created a beautiful family that also includes their 19-year-old daughter Carys. Plus, Michael is a father to his 44-year-old son Cameron Douglas, who is also an actor. Michael had Cameron with his first wife, Diandra Luker.

Catherine previously talked about how she and Michael have made their 25+ year romance work in 2021 with WSJ Magazine, saying, “First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo

Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HollywoodLife

Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage

Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.

Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
292K+
Followers
27K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy