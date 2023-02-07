Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Report: Texans to hire Matt Burke as DC; Kliff Kingsbury on radar
The Houston Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Friday. The network also reported former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury would interview for the offensive coordinator role. Burke, who interviewed with the Texans this week, most recently worked as the defensive line...
Former Broncos, Colts DC Larry Coyer dies at 79
Former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Larry Coyer died Friday at age 79. His family attributed his death to a "sudden illness." Coyer coached in high school, college, the USFL and the NFL from 1965 through 2014. Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011. He was...
The Super Bowl: A Complete History—When Was the First Super Bowl and Who Won?
There are two kinds of people: people who live and breathe professional American football and those who watch the Super Bowl solely for the halftime show. (I mean, come on, the famed halftime show has brought us phrases like, "It was a wardrobe malfunction!" and moments like Left Shark ditching Katy Perry's choreography and going rogue!) But no matter which kind of person you are, the history behind one of the biggest sporting events in the country is pretty fascinating.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Chiefs elevate Austin Reiter, Marcus Kemp for SBLVII
The Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. Kemp appeared in three regular-season games exclusively on special teams. He did log one key catch for 13 yards in the AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati. He played 22 snaps in offense in that game while also playing on special teams.
CF Montreal acquire striker Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
CF Montreal acquired Quebec-born striker Jules-Anthony Vilsaint from Belgian first-division club Royal Antwerp FC. Vilsaint, 20, signed a two-year contract with option years in 2025 and 2026, the club announced Saturday. Playing for Royal Antwerp's reserve team, the Young Reds, he had one goal in 10 matches (four starts) this...
