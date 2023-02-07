Read full article on original website
1 dead in NE Portland shooting, no suspects yet
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.
Man dies after stabbing in Southeast Portland
Portland police responded to a call in the Lents neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to find a man who had died with apparent stab wounds. When police responded to the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue they found the man outside a home. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
1 dead after stabbing in Lents neighborhood, police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a stabbing in the Lents neighborhood Friday. Police responded to 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue just after 7 p.m. on reports of a body. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside of a home with apparent stab wounds, PPB says.
Missing Salem teen Ezra Mayhugh found safe after 16 months
Ezra Mayhugh, who went missing in Oct. 2021, has been reunited with his family, over a year after his disappearance, authorities said.
Woman dies, numerous hospitalized after mass overdose in McMinnville
One person is dead and six more were hospitalized after a mass-overdose event that occurred in McMinnville on Feb. 10.
Woman threatens man with knife in McMinnville hotel, police say
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after police said she threatened a man with a knife and then barricaded herself overnight in a McMinnville hotel room, according to the McMinnville Police Department. At about 10 p.m. Thursday, all on-duty McMinnville police responded to a local...
Residents suffer burns in SE Portland apartment fire caused by ‘smoking materials’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Several people suffered minor burns in an apartment fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a second-story apartment on fire. They found heavy smoke at the back of the apartment and flames on the porch. Firefighters limited spread to the neighboring apartments and put the fire out.
DA Mike Schmidt: Man indicted after punching 2 Portland police officers
A man accused of punching a pair of police officers after threatening tenants at an apartment building last week was indicted on three charges, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Thursday.
Man who attacked 2 Portland officers charged with assault
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been charged after assaulting two Portland police officers in early February, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 to an apartment building in the 950 Block of...
Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family. Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last...
'TriMet Barber,' known for attacking women riding public transit, released after 17 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jared Walter, the convicted sex offender infamous in Portland for assaulting women on public transit, was released from state prison on Friday. Walter's most recent conviction stemmed from a 2021 incident where he was charged with taking pictures of a woman inside a bar bathroom. PREVIOUSLY...
$2,500 reward offered to find 2019 Salem bar shooting suspect, police say all leads ‘exhausted’
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday. At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.
Family says it’s a miracle as endangered Gresham man returns home safely
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local family said it’s a miracle after an endangered Gresham man was found days after he went missing. Wesley Ash’s parents said he lost his way back home after going to a library just a few blocks from home. His family said after he went missing on Sunday, he was spotted riding the MAX, so they focused their search on TriMet stations from Hillsboro to Gresham.
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
Portland gang member receives 6-year sentence for illegal gun possession
A Portland gang member was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, authorities said.
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
Clackamas County man in custody after robbing coffee stand, deputies say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Clackamas County man is in jail after robbing a coffee stand in late January, according to officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 23 an unknown masked man walked up to a coffee stand on SE 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County. The man, later identified by detectives as 25-year-old Tanner Sutton Taylor, of Clackamas, held a worker at gunpoint before fleeing on foot with cash.
