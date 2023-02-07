Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars
Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match Result, Full Raw Women’s Title Match From Money in the Bank 2022
– A dark match was taped before this week’s WWE Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in the pre-show match for the audience. – WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Title match from Money in the Bank 2022 on YouTube. That match...
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
The Gunns Have Signed A New Deal With AEW
Fightful Select reports that the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns have signed a new deal with the company. The two signed a new multi-year deal, but it’s unknown how long that deal is for. Austin Gunn originally signed back in January 2020. It was never announced when...
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 22 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 22. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:. * The Tonga Twins vs. Team Exile (Exodus and Genesis) * WOW-Women of Wrestling Championship Gauntlet Qualifying Match: Tormenta vs....
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. We are just over a week away from Elimination Chamber and the main portion of the card is set. That is going to include a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the World Title. Odds are the latter will get some focus this week so let’s get to it.
Join 411’s Live UFC 284 Coverage
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET) (c) Islam Makhachev (155 lbs.) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5 lbs.) – for lightweight title. #2 Yair Rodriguez (145 lbs.) vs. #5 Josh Emmett (145 lbs.) – for interim featherweight title. Randy Brown (171 lbs.) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171 lbs.) Parker Porter...
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
WWE Reportedly Hires Blake Chadwick For Commentary Role
Fightful Select reports that WWE has hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the company. He started working with WWE this past Tuesday and will use the name Blake Howard. He will debut on tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton. Chadwick previously worked as a...
Hall’s Rampage Review – 2.10.23
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We are still in Texas with less than a month to go before Revolution. That should make for a few interesting weeks but this week’s lineup doesn’t exactly offer much in the way of hope. The Blackpool Combat Club is here though and that is one of the better things Rampage could do. Let’s get to it.
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match
EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
NXT Live Event Full Results 02.11.2023: Headliner Match of Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Schism & More
NXT hosted a live event on February 11 in Citrus Springs, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp. *Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov. *Tiffany Stratton...
Notes On Plans For WWE Elimination Chamber: Chelsea Green’s Work Praised, More
A new report from Fightful Select offers a number of production and behind-the-scenes tidbits for upcoming events. Some of the released details are as follows:. -The WWE Elimination Chamber match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been in the works for quite some time. Sources indicate that the bout has been planned internally at the promotion since November 2022.
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Two Matches Set For AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk
AEW Rampage airs at an earlier time slot next week, and two matches have been announced for the show. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that the following bouts will take place next week. Rampage airs on TBS at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT due to the NBA All-Star...
Angelina Pivarnick On Her Twitter Feud With Carmella, Potential Match
Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick got into it with Carmella last year, and she recently touched on the idea of a potential match. Pivarnick spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and was asked about her online back-and-forth with Carmella. You can check out the highlights below:. On her...
