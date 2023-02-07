Read full article on original website
Republicans file bill to allow state funding of private K-12 schools
A group of Republican lawmakers want to change Kentucky’s constitution and remove a roadblock in their efforts to fund private and religious K-12 schools. HB 174, filed by Irvington Republican Rep. Josh Calloway and 16 other GOP co-sponsors, would add a provision to the Kentucky constitution stating that “the General Assembly may provide for the educational costs of students outside of the system of common schools.”
Kentucky to purge 127,000 ineligible registrations from voter rolls on Friday
Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state's voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State Michael...
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
