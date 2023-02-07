UPDATED: A new report has some additional details on the Cody Rhodes – Paul Heyman promo segment from Raw, including who was involved in the writing. Fightful Select reports that Heyman and Rhodes wrote their particular portions of the promo and that it “ended up coming together perfectly.” Those close to Heyman noted that some of the segment surprised him, and that sources close to Rhodes said they weren’t certain if Heyman had ever been told how important the ECW bookings that Dusty took, which Rhodes referenced, were to the family.

1 DAY AGO