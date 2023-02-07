Read full article on original website
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars
Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
UPDATED: More on Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Segment From Raw, Who Wrote It
UPDATED: A new report has some additional details on the Cody Rhodes – Paul Heyman promo segment from Raw, including who was involved in the writing. Fightful Select reports that Heyman and Rhodes wrote their particular portions of the promo and that it “ended up coming together perfectly.” Those close to Heyman noted that some of the segment surprised him, and that sources close to Rhodes said they weren’t certain if Heyman had ever been told how important the ECW bookings that Dusty took, which Rhodes referenced, were to the family.
List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
The Gunns Have Signed A New Deal With AEW
Fightful Select reports that the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns have signed a new deal with the company. The two signed a new multi-year deal, but it’s unknown how long that deal is for. Austin Gunn originally signed back in January 2020. It was never announced when...
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
Notes On Plans For WWE Elimination Chamber: Chelsea Green’s Work Praised, More
A new report from Fightful Select offers a number of production and behind-the-scenes tidbits for upcoming events. Some of the released details are as follows:. -The WWE Elimination Chamber match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been in the works for quite some time. Sources indicate that the bout has been planned internally at the promotion since November 2022.
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
JCW Jersey J-Cup Session One Full Results 02.11.2023: Mike Bailey, Komander, Lio Rush & More
The Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session One was hosted on February 11 by Game Changer Wrestling in Jersey City, NJ. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and find some highlights below:. Opening Round Bout: Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley. Opening Round Scramble Match: Cole Radrick defeated Marcus...
Coach Campanelli On Trying Out For WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Learning From AJ Mendez
Coach Campanelli has a match set for this week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling, and she recently talked about her time in the company so far and more. Campanelli spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On the WOW tryout...
WWE Reportedly Hires Blake Chadwick For Commentary Role
Fightful Select reports that WWE has hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the company. He started working with WWE this past Tuesday and will use the name Blake Howard. He will debut on tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton. Chadwick previously worked as a...
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Will WWE’s Fans Turn on Cody Rhodes Before WrestleMania?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. This week we’re wrapping up the 2023 Royal Rumble with the two long-time 411 favorites who drew #1 and #2 respectively: the dynamite Dino Zee and the chaotic Kevin Pantoja!. Start the clock!. Statement...
Paul Heyman Campaigns for Roman Reigns to Receive Emmy Award for His Work as The Tribal Chief
– Variety recently spoke to Paul Heyman, the wise man and special counsel for WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman campaigned for Reigns to receive a Primetime Emmy Award for his work as The Tribal Chief. below are som highlights:. Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief...
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More
Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta. *Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar. *B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie. *Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones. *Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 2.10.23
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We are still in Texas with less than a month to go before Revolution. That should make for a few interesting weeks but this week’s lineup doesn’t exactly offer much in the way of hope. The Blackpool Combat Club is here though and that is one of the better things Rampage could do. Let’s get to it.
Booker T Thinks Jerry Lawler Deserves More Credit For Promoting Black Talent
Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
