Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Well-known discount grocery store opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLakeland, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-HernandoGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBartow, FL
Related
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
WESH
FHP: 2 people killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday in Umatilla. According to the FHP, troopers were called to the crash on Live Oak Ranch Road and County Road 439 Saturday morning. The driver of a sedan lost control of...
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company raising proceeds for displaced employees
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company is raising proceeds for its employees, displaced by a recent fire, by selling packages of steaks to cook at home.
Road partially closed after car crashes into multiple TECO poles
Tampa police announced that a part of North Howard Avenue would be closed after a car crashed into several power poles.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
Fire at Lakeland restaurant leaves 80 employees temporarily out of work
The Lakeland Fire Department said a fire started inside around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Crews had to deal with the dangers of propane tanks and a compromised gas line.
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Change comes in the form of light following teen’s death in Lake Wales
In a time of darkness for a Lake Wales school community, there is also light.
Construction to officially start for Lakeland's new mixed-use development 'Lake Wire'
LAKELAND, Fla. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for Lakeland's new mixed-use development called "Lake Wire." This milestone event in the heart of downtown Lakeland is adjacent to the city's new privately funded 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park, a news release explains. It also spans 22 acres and includes 630 multifamily residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail space.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
Mysuncoast.com
Hunsader Farms could see changes
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered
Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
Bay News 9
Bradenton restaurant owner believes robots are the future for industry
BRADENTON, Fla. — The owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside in Bradenton who recently got his second robot to wheel out food believes automation is the future for the restaurant industry which continues to face labor shortages. "I truly believe that you're going to see more and...
Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
Dixieland Crash: Pickup Encased in Building, Police Car Damaged
South Florida Avenue is back open in Dixieland after a silver Ford F-150 crashed into the side of the Waller Construction & Design Center. Witnesses say the speeding truck clipped two vehicles — a Lakeland Police Ford Explorer, badly damaging the driver’s side, and a white Mitsubishi SUV.
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
LkldNow
Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.https://www.lkldnow.com/
Comments / 0