Eddie Hearn explains why Franklin chosen for Joshua to fight
By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says the choice of Jermaine Franklin as the April 1st opponent for Anthony Joshua was done by AJ’s new training team, who liked what they saw of the American fighter in his recent questionable decision loss to Dillian Whyte last November. Hearn said that...
Anthony Joshua’s career won’t be over if he loses says Jermaine Franklin
By Sam Volz: Jermaine Franklin insists that Anthony Joshua’s career won’t be over if he beats him on April 1st in their upcoming match-up at the O2 Arena in London. Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) says that Joshua’s recent two losses to Oleksandr Usyk are difficult to gauge right now because the three-belt heavyweight champion could go on to beat some big names that would lessen the impact of AJ’s defeats against him.
Anthony Joshua on Jermaine Franklin: “I’m going to take him seriously”
By Brian Webber: Anthony Joshua says he’s taking his opponent Jermaine Franklin very seriously and keeping his feet on the ground for their contest on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London. Joshua’s two upset losses, the first two Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 and then Oleksandr Usyk...
Hearn admires Leigh Wood for picking Lara for voluntary defense on February 18th
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a lot of respect for Leigh Wood for choosing Mauricio Lara for a voluntary defense of his WBA featherweight title next week on February 18th at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England. The fight will be shown live on DAZN. Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) didn’t...
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder being finalized for May 6th in Jalisco, Mexico
By Sean Jones: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and his WBO mandatory John ‘Gorilla’ Ryder are finalizing a fight for May 6th, potentially at the 46,000-seat Akron Stadium in Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico. That venue is the frontrunner, according to Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN. Fighting in Jalisco, Mexico,...
Were Joe Mesi and Tommy Morrison’s Careers Falsely Diagnosed?
By Ken Hissner: Both heavyweights “Baby” Joe Mesi and Tommy “The Duke” Morrison were diagnosed with having health conditions to halt their careers. Were they diagnosed correctly? They both eventually fought again after being diagnosed. Mesi, the pride of Buffalo, New York, turned pro in November...
Tyson Fury frustrated with Oleksandr Usyk fight not getting made
By Craig Daly: Tyson Fury is beginning to lose patience with the slow progress of his negotiations for an undisputed heavyweight match against IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk on April 29th. Despite Fury’s promoter Frank Warren saying the fight is definitely happening in April, the contest still hasn’t...
Adrien Broner “getting old” says Michael Williams Jr
By Jake Tiernan: Michael Williams Jr says Adrien Broner is “getting old,” and he’s not the same fighter he was 10+ years ago, during his heyday. Broner is 33, but he looks old for that age, and he’s coming off a two-year layoff. AB’s physical condition...
Vargas vs. Foster – Tonight’s Live Results From San Antonio
The scores were 116-112, 117-111, and 119-109. Boxing News 24 scored it 119-109 for the 29-year-old Foster. Vargas, 32, was too slow and lacked the athletism to compete with the faster Orange, Texas native Foster in this fight. When the 5’10” Vargas fought at 122 and 126, he was able to count on his huge size advantage to help him win, but at 130, his size wasn’t enough to get the job done tonight.
