The scores were 116-112, 117-111, and 119-109. Boxing News 24 scored it 119-109 for the 29-year-old Foster. Vargas, 32, was too slow and lacked the athletism to compete with the faster Orange, Texas native Foster in this fight. When the 5’10” Vargas fought at 122 and 126, he was able to count on his huge size advantage to help him win, but at 130, his size wasn’t enough to get the job done tonight.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO