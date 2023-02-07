ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Early Addition: Some Silicon Valley entrepreneurs are trying to turn Williamsburg into a hub for young ambitious creative types

By James Ramsay
 4 days ago
Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where it's good to be a regular . Here's what else is happening:

  • The Wild Bird Fund announced this morning that the pigeon who was dyed pink — possibly by someone throwing a gender reveal party — has died from ingesting toxic dye fumes, despite efforts to save it.
  • Mayor Eric Adams said he's now busing migrants up to Canada if they've arrived in New York City but want to continue north.
  • Welcome to The Neighborhood NYC , which appears to be a WeLive-esque attempt at creating a new yuppie hub within the yuppie hub that already exists in East Williamsburg.
  • FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh demoted several high-ranking chiefs after criticizing fire department leaders for prioritizing requests for "vehicles" and "promotions" over things that would actually help rank-and-file firefighters — or residents of the Bronx, where fires have spiked — and the chiefs aren't happy about it.
  • After a federal judge ruled that New Jersey can't bar people from carrying guns at parks, beaches and casinos, Atlantic City casino owners decided to go ahead and ban guns anyway.
  • Capital B has a good report on the huge influx of Black Americans in Phoenix who've left more expensive cities in the northeast and Midwest, and the challenges they're finding in their new hometown: It's segregated, increasingly expensive, and extremely hot and dry.
  • In other Arizona news, teachers are expressing frustration that the Republican-backed plan to give households thousands of dollars to homeschool their kids has led to parents buying trampolines and trips to SeaWorld, all while public school funding remains scarce.
  • "Ruth, who left GMA in 2019 but is still an ABC News producer, says that show in particular seemed like it was staffed by 'a bunch of horned-up high-school students,' who 'learned how to do news in the ’80s when people were still doing blow in the bathroom.'": Good Morning America sounds like an interesting workplace.
  • A new book by former acting defense secretary Christopher Miller claims that Melania Trump was, for some reason, in the room with top officials when then-President Donald Trump okay'd the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — and it was her idea for Trump to publicly praise the military dog used in the mission .
  • In snooker, table tennis, cricket and other less-than-prominent sports, the popularity of mobile betting has led to a golden age of match-fixing .
  • "Their primary influence seems to be “Seven Nation Army” chants at a soccer game, followed closely by late-era Red Hot Chili Peppers, followed extensively by nothing.": This 2.0 Pitchfork rating of the Italian rock band Måneskin's latest album really goes for it.
  • And finally, can't go 100% all the time:

