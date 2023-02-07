Early Addition: Some Silicon Valley entrepreneurs are trying to turn Williamsburg into a hub for young ambitious creative types

New York City retail workers told the Post that they are fed up with the brazen shoplifters who hit their stores and are scared to step in — as complaints for store thefts soar to record levels. ‘You never know if these guys have knives,’ Nike security guard says A 30-year-old security guard at a Manhattan Nike store told The Post Friday that at least one person per day tries to make off with some goods. “At least four days each week someone walks out with stolen goods,” said Rell Emejuru. “This is an expensive store,” he said of the shop at the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO