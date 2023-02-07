ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Shore News Network

Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Wall Township have arrested one of two wanted burglary suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Wall. A search warrant was executed by members of the Wall Township Detective Bureau at a residence in Brick Township on Thursday, with the assistance of Brick Township Police. As a result of an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred in January in the south end of Wall Township, a search warrant was obtained for a Brick Township man. Ronald Reiser, 56, of Brick, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He The post Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says

Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

School Bus Crash Injures 1, Diverts Traffic

HOWELL – A driver was the only reported injury in a school bus crash that happened this morning. At around 7:30 a.m., a bus carrying students to Marlboro High School collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, police said. The driver...
HOWELL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Wondering about those loud booms in the Lakewood area?

Many residents were wondering about the loud booms being heard last night in Lakewood and Jackson. The booms were from training at the Joint Base. Low cloud cover helped to amplify the sound and travel a distance away from the base. Friday was designated a day for “moderate noise” on...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Jackson Accident [PHOTO]

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an accident in Jackson this afternoon. The accident happened approximately 5:00 PM at the intersection of E. Veterans Highway and Whitesville Road. Hatzolah and other emergency personnel responded to the scene. The patient was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood with non-life-threatening...
JACKSON, NJ
