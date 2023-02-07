Ram's Super Bowl commercial is out, and we like it bunches. That's the good news. The bad news is that we're not sure it's good enough to overcome our disappointment at seeing so many of the concept truck's unique features fall by the wayside. Ram spent a year talking about how it wanted to make a truck that bested the other electric pickups out there, and that it was touring the country having conversations with customers about what features would be important to them. Then, a little more than a month ago, it shows an electric pickup concept that demonstrated, 'Here's what we learned about all the cool stuff we can put into an electric pickup. In fact, it's so cool that many of these features would be great in a traditional pickup, too.'

8 HOURS AGO