Autoblog
Ram's Super Bowl spot offers a cure for 'Premature Electrifcation'
Ram's Super Bowl commercial is out, and we like it bunches. That's the good news. The bad news is that we're not sure it's good enough to overcome our disappointment at seeing so many of the concept truck's unique features fall by the wayside. Ram spent a year talking about how it wanted to make a truck that bested the other electric pickups out there, and that it was touring the country having conversations with customers about what features would be important to them. Then, a little more than a month ago, it shows an electric pickup concept that demonstrated, 'Here's what we learned about all the cool stuff we can put into an electric pickup. In fact, it's so cool that many of these features would be great in a traditional pickup, too.'
Autoblog
We obsessively covered the 2023 Chicago Auto Show
The post-Covid auto show world has begun to settle into whatever the new "normal" is, and fortunately for us, it bears a striking resemblance to the old one. And they like bears in Chicago (segue!), where the Autoblog staff has been perusing the latest and greatest from Toyota, Subaru, Jeep, Ram, VW and Ford (honorable mention). Here's everything we saw at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show this week.
Autoblog
Jeep 4xe Super Bowl commercial highlights modern version of 'Electric Boogie'
The Super Bowl is finally upon us, but for many people, the big game has nothing to do with who wins or loses. Advertisers spend millions for a 30-second or one-minute spot during the Super Bowl broadcast, and the commercials can create a buzz that lasts for weeks after the game. Jeep hopes to do just that with its one-minute Super Bowl spot highlighting the brand’s electrified off-roaders.
Autoblog
Least satisfying cars, Ford vs. GM in F1 and the Ineos Grenadier | Autoblog Podcast #767
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The chatter kicks off with a discussion about the merits of both Ford and GM getting into the Formula 1 series and the different paths the two American automakers are taking in their endeavors. From there, conversation turns toward a performance-minded version of Ford's Lightning electric truck and the interior of the Mustang Dark Horse. The latest list of the least satisfying new cars is then debated, and the news topics end with a recap of Tesla Cybertruck delays.
Autoblog
Ford cuts Rivian stake to about 1%
Ford has cut its stake in Rivian to 1.15%, as part of a plan to scale down its holdings in the electric-vehicle maker. Ford, which wrote down the value of its Rivian investment by $7.4 billion in 2022, had said last week that the monetization of its stake in Rivian was "nearly complete". Ford held an 11.4% stake in Rivian at the end of 2021.
Autoblog
2025 Ram 1500 REV revealed looking more like the current Ram
Say, "Hello," to the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, Ram's first-ever electric pickup truck. And while there are obvious design cues based on the Revolution concept, we're a bit surprised to see that a lot of the truck is carryover from the gas-powered Ram 1500 we know today. Yes, the Revolution...
Autoblog
Mercedes-Maybach S 580e debuts the sub-brand's first plug-in hybrid
Mercedes-Benz hasn't made much hay with its EQ Power line of plug-in hybrid powertrains in the U.S. market, most recently lobbing batteries at the short-lived GLC 350e and the S 560e and introducing the 2024 GLE 400e 4Matic. The dual-power motivations are bigger deals in other markets, hence the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e. Maybach's first PHEV is the rebranded and more luxurious version of the Mercedes-Benz S 580e that launched in July 2021. As with the previous car, the telltale is the charge port on the driver's side rear fender. You'd need to know your S-Classes well, because the charge port mirrors the fuel filler door on the passenger's side rear fender.
Autoblog
2023 Chevrolet Blazer Review: Blazing a trail away from its roots
Pros: High-style Camaro-inspired interior; excellent ride quality diminished only by the available 21-inch wheels; sharper handling than most rivals. Cons: Gets pricy with options; isn’t a “real” Blazer; boring V6; disappointing interior materials. When car enthusiasts see “Chevy Blazer,” many still think “Ford Bronco alternative.” That’s not...
