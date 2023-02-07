Read full article on original website
Tom
4d ago
Hey Chris you are going to have to have several of these things in your new high school! You ever think he maybe was fearful for his life? Is it the same gun that shot those two kids over the weekend? You think that a one high school community will bring the youth together……that is is laughable! You must be a democrat thinking this way! Why don’t you use the taxpayers money and disband the private schools in the county and force all high schoolers to attend the same high school and see how it all works out! You sir are apparently not to connected to to your community!
4
whopam.com
School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting
There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
whopam.com
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
whopam.com
Local lawmakers discuss issues in Legislative Update program
Week 2 of the 2023 session of the Kentucky General Assembly has concluded and local lawmakers discuss what’s happened and what’s coming up during this week’s Legislative Update Program. Ninth District Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke was pleased with the Senate passage of legislation reducing Kentucky’s state...
whopam.com
Local Planning Committee votes to send amended District Facility Plan to KDE for review
The Local Planning Committee met Thursday evening, where they heard from the public and voted to send the amended draft District Facility Plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. The proposal presented to the committee by Superintendent Chris Bentzel includes the plan to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
WBKO
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
wnky.com
Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations.
KSP conduct death investigation in McLean County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are conducing a death investigation after a man was shot in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.
whopam.com
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
clarksvilletoday.com
Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability
24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
WBKO
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area...
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
whopam.com
Todd County Jail looking to purchase full body scanner
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning gave approval for the Todd County Jail to apply for grant funds to help purchase a full-body scanner that could help reduce the entry of illegal contraband into the facility. It was part of an otherwise routine agenda that magistrates made quick work of,...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
wnky.com
Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple departments responded this morning after a large fire on Hunts Lane. News 40 was on the scene at the 1800 block of Hunts Lane as firefighters worked to secure the area. Alvaton Fire Department says that, upon arrival, a large building with farm equipment...
Kentucky man gets 10 years for armed narcotics trafficking
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.
whopam.com
Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation
Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
Barren County deputy jailer allegedly stole from inmate
A Barren County deputy jailer is being investigated after a Feb. 7 theft complaint.
