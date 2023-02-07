Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match
EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....
Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More
Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta. *Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar. *B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie. *Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones. *Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade.
GCW Jersey J-Cup Tournament Session One Results: Opening Round Matches
Game Changer Wrestling held the first night of the GCW Jersey J-Cup tournament, which featured opening round matches. It happened earlier today in Jersey City, NJ. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Jordan Oliver def. Alex Shelley. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Scramble...
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
NWA Notes: Pre-Show Match Result From Nuff Said, Note on Merchandise Sold At Event, Ron Niemi Backstage
– During the pre-show for NWA Nuff Said in Tampa, La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate with a frog splash. – PWInsider reports that Ron Niemi is visiting at the event. – NWA is selling merchandise at the event for the company and Nuff Said. Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, and Ricky Morton are also selling merchandise.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars
Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 22 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 22. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:. * The Tonga Twins vs. Team Exile (Exodus and Genesis) * WOW-Women of Wrestling Championship Gauntlet Qualifying Match: Tormenta vs....
JCW Jersey J-Cup Session One Full Results 02.11.2023: Mike Bailey, Komander, Lio Rush & More
The Jersey Championship Wrestling Jersey J-Cup Session One was hosted on February 11 by Game Changer Wrestling in Jersey City, NJ. You can see the complete results (per PWPonderings) and find some highlights below:. Opening Round Bout: Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley. Opening Round Scramble Match: Cole Radrick defeated Marcus...
Jacy Jayne Segment and Two Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a segment with Jacy Jayne, as well as two matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The new matches include Axiom vs. Damon Kemp and Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton. The updated lineup includes:. * North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee (c) vs. TBD. * Roxanne...
NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Nine Results: Bullet Club Headlines
NJPW held night nine of is Road to the New Beginning tour yesterday at the Saku City Gymnasium in Saku, Nagano, Japan. Here are results, via Cagematch:. * Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA) def. Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma. * House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO &...
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. We are just over a week away from Elimination Chamber and the main portion of the card is set. That is going to include a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the World Title. Odds are the latter will get some focus this week so let’s get to it.
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Set for NJPW Battle in the Valley
– At today’s, NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka event, Kazuchika defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. After the match, Okada noted that he will defend the title at next week’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose against an opponent of his choosing. He called out former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi to face him in that match.
NJPW News: Zack Sabre Jr. Working With Beyond Wrestling, STRONG 99 Available Online
– Beyond Wrestling recently announced that NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. will be joining the promotion for their upcoming Perfection Or Vanity event, as seen below:. – NJPW has made episode 99 of NJPW STRONG available for free on their YouTube channel, which you can see below:
