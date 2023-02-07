ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match

EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
411mania.com

List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....
411mania.com

Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
EL PASO, TX
411mania.com

Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More

Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta. *Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar. *B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie. *Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones. *Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade.
WORCESTER, MA
411mania.com

GCW Jersey J-Cup Tournament Session One Results: Opening Round Matches

Game Changer Wrestling held the first night of the GCW Jersey J-Cup tournament, which featured opening round matches. It happened earlier today in Jersey City, NJ. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Jordan Oliver def. Alex Shelley. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Scramble...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
411mania.com

Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray

Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
411mania.com

Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars

Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com

Updated Impact No Surrender Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
411mania.com

WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 22 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 22. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:. * The Tonga Twins vs. Team Exile (Exodus and Genesis) * WOW-Women of Wrestling Championship Gauntlet Qualifying Match: Tormenta vs....
411mania.com

Jacy Jayne Segment and Two Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a segment with Jacy Jayne, as well as two matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The new matches include Axiom vs. Damon Kemp and Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton. The updated lineup includes:. * North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee (c) vs. TBD. * Roxanne...
411mania.com

NJPW Road to New Beginning Night Nine Results: Bullet Club Headlines

NJPW held night nine of is Road to the New Beginning tour yesterday at the Saku City Gymnasium in Saku, Nagano, Japan. Here are results, via Cagematch:. * Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA) def. Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma. * House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO &...
411mania.com

Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star

Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. We are just over a week away from Elimination Chamber and the main portion of the card is set. That is going to include a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the World Title. Odds are the latter will get some focus this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays

It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
411mania.com

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Set for NJPW Battle in the Valley

– At today’s, NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka event, Kazuchika defeated Shingo Takagi in the main event to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. After the match, Okada noted that he will defend the title at next week’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose against an opponent of his choosing. He called out former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi to face him in that match.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy