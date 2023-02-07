ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Rising expenses, limited revenues creating fiscal 'headwinds' at NU

The University of Nebraska emerged from the coronavirus pandemic on a better financial footing than many other institutions of higher education across the country. But administrators told the Board of Regents on Friday that NU will likely face budgetary challenges in the coming years that could force major cuts and a reshaping of the public university system.
LINCOLN, NE
Passed & Pending: An overview of Iowa education bills

As the Iowa legislature entertains a laundry list of education-related bills, following is an overview of notable — and sometimes controversial — measures that have passed or are pending. Passed. Gov. Reynolds’ long-awaited “Students First Act,” which will allow students and families to open education savings accounts (ESAs)...
IOWA STATE
Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.

(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
HAWAII STATE
Hard Rock retains crown as Indiana's top earning casino in January

There seems to be no limit on the volume at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Hard Rock in January tallying more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos in the state for a 16th consecutive month.
GARY, IN
Ashford tops podium for MU track and field at Music City Challenge

Missouri track and field captured multiple podium finishes Saturday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Senior Jayson Ashford won the men’s 400-meter dash at the Music City Challenge with a time of 47.1 seconds. Junior Alicia Burnett secured...
NASHVILLE, TN
Strong January state tax receipts may boost governor's spending plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb has new evidence to support his argument that Indiana can afford the spending increases included in the two-year state budget proposal he presented last month to the General Assembly. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show Indiana taking in $1.94 billion in general fund tax...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
INDIANA STATE
Several East Texas counties eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced earlier this week it has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to recent severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1. “Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”
TEXAS STATE
Omaha man arrested after crashing stolen truck into state patrol cruiser

A 29-year-old Omaha man was arrested early Saturday after police say he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser while fleeing from officers. According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were notified that the Omaha police helicopter was tracking a suspected stolen vehicle that had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa around 11:15 p.m. Friday. About 20 minutes later, the helicopter tracked the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, to a residence near 99th Street and Park Drive in southwest Omaha.
OMAHA, NE

