Rumor Killer On Alleged Reaction to MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite

On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF told a story about getting into a car wreck when he was younger and switching seats with his injured girlfriend so she would take the blame. Some places reported that the Nassau Police Department claimed they were “flooded” with over 300 phone calls. The reports stated that the police department would investigate but believed it was “a fictional story on a television show.”
Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Audience For AEW Dynamite Angle

On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cost Ricky Starks his match with Daniel Garcia by disguising himself as a fan and attacking when Starks got close. In a post on Instagram, Jericho revealed how long he sat in the crowd before the angle took place.
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star

Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against

Tyrus has a wishlist of outside stars he’d like to defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against, and he named some of them in a new interview. Tyrus appeared on Busted Open Radio on Thursday and discussed his dream list of opponents for the title, noting stars of WWE, AEW and otherwise.
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray

Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
Impact News: Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray Take Out Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer, Matt Cardona Loses In Main Event

– Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer were victorious in their match on Impact Wrestling, but they fell to an attack by Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray. Thursday night’s show saw the two team up to defeat the Good Hands, but after the match Bully Ray laid out Dreamer. James faced off with Ray for a moment before Slamovich came up behind her and hit her with the Snowplow:
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays

It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
Update on AEW Programming on FITE in Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands

– As previously reported, AEW announced a new broadcast partnership with ESPN for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. ESPN now has exclusive broadcast rights to AEW shows in the region, with shows being broadcast starting February 16. In terms of streaming availability, FITE TV sent along an announcement...
WWE Reportedly Hires Blake Chadwick For Commentary Role

Fightful Select reports that WWE has hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the company. He started working with WWE this past Tuesday and will use the name Blake Howard. He will debut on tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton. Chadwick previously worked as a...
Chris Masters Reviews His Missed Chances At Titles In WWE

Speaking recently with So Catch, Chris Masters shared his thoughts about his time in WWE and the chances he had to pursue championship titles in the promotion (per Wrestling Inc). Ultimately, he never got his hands on a title belt due to various circumstances and was released by WWE in 2011. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

