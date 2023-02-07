Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Rumor Killer On Alleged Reaction to MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite
On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF told a story about getting into a car wreck when he was younger and switching seats with his injured girlfriend so she would take the blame. Some places reported that the Nassau Police Department claimed they were “flooded” with over 300 phone calls. The reports stated that the police department would investigate but believed it was “a fictional story on a television show.”
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Audience For AEW Dynamite Angle
On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cost Ricky Starks his match with Daniel Garcia by disguising himself as a fan and attacking when Starks got close. In a post on Instagram, Jericho revealed how long he sat in the crowd before the angle took place.
411mania.com
Randy Couture Remembers His Fight With Brock Lesnar, Comments On CM Punk’s MMA Career
In an interview with 2000 Percent Raise (via Fightful), Randy Couture spoke about his UFC 91 fight with Brock Lesnar, which Lesnar won via second-round TKO. Here are highlights:. On his fight with Brock Lesnar: “I think I was on my way to winning that fight, for sure. I had...
411mania.com
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
411mania.com
Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against
Tyrus has a wishlist of outside stars he’d like to defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against, and he named some of them in a new interview. Tyrus appeared on Busted Open Radio on Thursday and discussed his dream list of opponents for the title, noting stars of WWE, AEW and otherwise.
411mania.com
MJF Critiques Goldberg’s Mic Skills, Says Goldberg Gets a ‘Panic Attack’ When on the Microphone
– During a recent interview on WTF with Marc Maron, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) had some harsh words for WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, noting that Goldberg would get a “panic attack” when using the microphone. MJF stated on the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match Result, Full Raw Women’s Title Match From Money in the Bank 2022
– A dark match was taped before this week’s WWE Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in the pre-show match for the audience. – WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Title match from Money in the Bank 2022 on YouTube. That match...
411mania.com
Various News: MJF Isn’t A Fan Of Snitches, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Latest Asuka Vlog
– In a post on Twitter, MJF reacted to fans allegedly calling the police after his promo on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He wrote: “If I get one more call from the Nassau police department I swear to god….Snitches. All of you. Snitches.”. – WWE has...
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
411mania.com
Impact News: Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray Take Out Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer, Matt Cardona Loses In Main Event
– Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer were victorious in their match on Impact Wrestling, but they fell to an attack by Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray. Thursday night’s show saw the two team up to defeat the Good Hands, but after the match Bully Ray laid out Dreamer. James faced off with Ray for a moment before Slamovich came up behind her and hit her with the Snowplow:
411mania.com
Various News: Stokely Hathaway Wants Hook Punished for His Crimes, Threatens to Sue AEW, The Godfather Set to Appear at Minor League Baseball Game
– The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway is furious after the injury he suffered at the hands of Hook. Stokely released a statement on his Twitter threatening AEW he will sue them unless Hook is punished. Stokely Hathaway wrote in his statement, “Please don’t make me sue this company, Tony Khan....
411mania.com
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
411mania.com
Update on AEW Programming on FITE in Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands
– As previously reported, AEW announced a new broadcast partnership with ESPN for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. ESPN now has exclusive broadcast rights to AEW shows in the region, with shows being broadcast starting February 16. In terms of streaming availability, FITE TV sent along an announcement...
411mania.com
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Hires Blake Chadwick For Commentary Role
Fightful Select reports that WWE has hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the company. He started working with WWE this past Tuesday and will use the name Blake Howard. He will debut on tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton. Chadwick previously worked as a...
411mania.com
Nikki Bella Reveals How Brie Bella Taunted 49ers Fans After They Lost to the Eagles
– The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie Bella, recorded their podcast live from Phoenix, Arizona this week ahead of Super Bowl LVII. They interviewed Frankie Muniz about returning to racing and also discussed how crazy Brie Bella gets when she’s drunk. You can check out some clips of their podcast released by Sirius XM.
411mania.com
Chris Masters Reviews His Missed Chances At Titles In WWE
Speaking recently with So Catch, Chris Masters shared his thoughts about his time in WWE and the chances he had to pursue championship titles in the promotion (per Wrestling Inc). Ultimately, he never got his hands on a title belt due to various circumstances and was released by WWE in 2011. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
Comments / 0