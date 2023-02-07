ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chicago Bears Draft: An under-the-radar WR1 prospect

As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, prospects will continue to rise at key positions. For the Chicago Bears, one of those key positions of need remains at wide receiver. Going into this next season, we will likely see Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown as the four wideouts with pretty comfortable jobs. Two other spots, though, will be up for grabs. Most notably, the Bears need an alpha wide receiver.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to

Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes injury update: Final report before Super Bowl 57

Patrick Mahomes has been nursing an ankle injury. How is he looking heading into the final game of the season, and the most important one of them all?. Even if he wasn’t 100 percent ready to go, you know Patrick Mahomes would probably still play today in Super Bowl 57. It would take a significant injury to keep him off the field in the biggest game of the year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Braves insider comments on ridiculous Ronald Acuña trade ‘rumor’

An Atlanta Braves insider shut down a rumor that star outfielder Ronald Acuña requested a trade from the team. The Atlanta Braves are expecting big things out of star outfielder Ronald Acuña, who returned from a torn ACL last year and dealt with other injuries in the 2022 season. With spring training beginning, it was announced this past week that Acuña would be playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic after team doctors gave him the okay after initially saying it wouldn’t be in his best interest. There is a lot for Braves fans to look forward to this upcoming season. But, they received quite the scare on Friday.
FanSided

FanSided

