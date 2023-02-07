We're pretty comfortable saying that the Hyundai Motor Group is the leader in automotive design right now. It's been releasing varied and adventurous car designs left and right, with the Ioniq electric cars leading the charge (Sorry, not sorry - Hurd). The Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 present very different design ideas, and are also clearly related. And the attention to detail is remarkable. For instance, each one has little sets of either six or five squares in key places corresponding to the model, like in the charging doors, or the trunk release buttons. When walking around the Ioniq 6, then, we started noticing even more sets of six, and multiples of six. And we were wondering, just how deep does the rabbit hole go?

1 DAY AGO