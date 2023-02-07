Read full article on original website
2024 Subaru Crosstrek revealed in U.S. spec, loses manual transmission
We got a look at the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek back in September, but now the U.S.-spec version has been revealed, and it has some minor differences to the global model. Specifically, we get more powerful engine options, just like the U.S.-market Subaru Impreza with which it shares its metal bones.
Mercedes-Maybach S 580e debuts the sub-brand's first plug-in hybrid
Mercedes-Benz hasn't made much hay with its EQ Power line of plug-in hybrid powertrains in the U.S. market, most recently lobbing batteries at the short-lived GLC 350e and the S 560e and introducing the 2024 GLE 400e 4Matic. The dual-power motivations are bigger deals in other markets, hence the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e. Maybach's first PHEV is the rebranded and more luxurious version of the Mercedes-Benz S 580e that launched in July 2021. As with the previous car, the telltale is the charge port on the driver's side rear fender. You'd need to know your S-Classes well, because the charge port mirrors the fuel filler door on the passenger's side rear fender.
Least satisfying cars, Ford vs. GM in F1 and the Ineos Grenadier | Autoblog Podcast #767
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The chatter kicks off with a discussion about the merits of both Ford and GM getting into the Formula 1 series and the different paths the two American automakers are taking in their endeavors. From there, conversation turns toward a performance-minded version of Ford's Lightning electric truck and the interior of the Mustang Dark Horse. The latest list of the least satisfying new cars is then debated, and the news topics end with a recap of Tesla Cybertruck delays.
Tesla Semi skepticism lingers months after Musk’s first delivery
Elon Musk has long relished trolling those who’ve doubted him and Tesla. In 2018, he vowed to send “short shorts” to hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who’d been betting against Tesla’s stock. A couple years later, the company actually listed satin trunks as a gag gift for sale on its website.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Anniversary Editions — how to make a Wrangler cost over $100K
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Anniversary Edition returns for 2023, this time marking two decades since the package first debuted way back on the TJ. Jeep marked 10 years of the Rubicon with the first Anniversary Edition in 2013, and the fundamental approach remains the same this time around: More than a sticker package, but not enough to be a separate model in its own right, and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) is getting in on the action with an upgrade kit. Let's dive in.
2024 VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport refresh revealed at Chicago Auto Show
The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport arrive as moderately refreshed SUVs at the Chicago Auto Show. A tweaked exterior design joins a thoroughly overhauled interior. Plus, VW does some powertrain shuffling. For starters, VW is updating the base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and making it the only engine...
Software fixes on the way to prevent Hyundai and Kia thefts
Owners of certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles will be entitled to software upgrades designed to cut down on a rash of thefts nationwide officials say are exacerbated by some social media videos. The fixes, intended to be distributed at no cost, have been prompted by owners’ claims that...
Chevy Trailblazer spruced up with new tech, fresh paint for 2024
Ford isn't the only one looking to crash the Chicago Auto Show media party without the pomp and circumstance of a full-blown press unveiling; Chevy is doing the same with its updated 2024 Trailblazer. Shown here in RS (above) and Activ (below) guises, it's getting just a handful of updates for next year, including updated in-cabin tech and some styling updates.
2023 Chicago Auto Show Live Updates: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Grand Highlander and more
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show begins on Thursday, February 9, and our reporters are already in the city, preparing to cover events as they unfold. We'll being seeing cars like the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and Toyota Grand Highlander in person, interviewing automaker insiders and snapping photos of vehicles and all the other oddities that pop up at an event like this. And we'll be giving you live updates and color from the show floor along the way.
VW says it's considering a PHEV or electric pickup truck
Volkswagen divulged to Autoblog and a small group of media at the Chicago Auto Show today that it is looking into making a pickup truck. This isn’t the first time in recent history VW has threatened to greenlight a pickup — the company was talking a similar tune back in 2019 when it unveiled the Tarok Concept, but nothing ever materialized. Maybe things will be different this time?
Jim Farley teases F-150 Lightning EV performance demonstrator
In December, Ford teased a new EV headed to Europe. The automaker's general manager for passenger vehicles across the Atlantic teased the Ford EV that will sit on Volkswagen's MEB platform by lifting the a sheet, revealing a slice of the midsize crossover's left headlight, bumper and wheel. A week after Ford announced its return to Formula 1 with Red Bull, Ford CEO Jim Farley's done the same thing in Ford's design studio in Dearborn. The F1 announcement came with a shadowed tease of a new performance EV demonstrator that looked like a pickup, our guess (and everyone else's) being a hotted-up F-150 Lightning. Farley invited Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo to the design studio to give the Honey Badger a glimpse of what's coming, and we get a peek as well. This will be no ordinary Lightning.
Hyundai reimagines pixel art with Ioniq 6 design details
We're pretty comfortable saying that the Hyundai Motor Group is the leader in automotive design right now. It's been releasing varied and adventurous car designs left and right, with the Ioniq electric cars leading the charge (Sorry, not sorry - Hurd). The Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 present very different design ideas, and are also clearly related. And the attention to detail is remarkable. For instance, each one has little sets of either six or five squares in key places corresponding to the model, like in the charging doors, or the trunk release buttons. When walking around the Ioniq 6, then, we started noticing even more sets of six, and multiples of six. And we were wondering, just how deep does the rabbit hole go?
2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD Long-Term Update: An engine like a grumpy teenager
One of the core selling points of the 2023 Toyota Sienna is its hybrid powertrain. It boasts some amazing fuel economy numbers, with our all-wheel-drive tester being rated at 35 mpg combined (35 city / 36 highway). The only other all-wheel-drive option on the market is the Pacifica, and the best you can expect there is 25 mpg on the highway. On our first tank of fuel, we've come up a bit short at 29.1 mpg, but that's still darn good for a van. Plus, I was seeing between 32 and 34 mpg on highway stretches.
Junkyard Gem: 1983 Chrysler LeBaron Mark Cross Town & Country Convertible
When Lee Iacocca took the helm at the Chrysler Corporation in 1978, the company appeared to be doomed. The company's only modern front-wheel-drive cars either came from Japan or had been developed from Chrysler Europe's Simca operation, inflation was raging, and Middle Eastern conflict a year later sent fuel prices skyrocketing for the second time in the decade. Iacocca secured government loans to keep the company afloat until vehicles based on a brand-new front-drive platform could reach showrooms. Those were the K-Cars, debuting in the 1981 model year, and they saved Chrysler. The LeBaron was the ritziest of the early Ks, and today's Junkyard Gem is an example of the most prestigious LeBaron of 1983, found in a Colorado car graveyard last summer.
We obsessively covered the 2023 Chicago Auto Show
The post-Covid auto show world has begun to settle into whatever the new "normal" is, and fortunately for us, it bears a striking resemblance to the old one. And they like bears in Chicago (segue!), where the Autoblog staff has been perusing the latest and greatest from Toyota, Subaru, Jeep, Ram, VW and Ford (honorable mention). Here's everything we saw at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show this week.
Mitsubishi considering a small pickup for the United States
Mitsubishi hasn’t sold a pickup truck in the United States since the Mighty Max in the late 1990s, but there is mounting evidence that the brand’s dry spell may end. At a recent vehicle launch, Carson Grover, the brand’s director for product planning, said the company is considering a new pickup for the U.S. market but acknowledged the challenges involved with doing so.
2023 Chevrolet Blazer Review: Blazing a trail away from its roots
Pros: High-style Camaro-inspired interior; excellent ride quality diminished only by the available 21-inch wheels; sharper handling than most rivals. Cons: Gets pricy with options; isn’t a “real” Blazer; boring V6; disappointing interior materials. When car enthusiasts see “Chevy Blazer,” many still think “Ford Bronco alternative.” That’s not...
