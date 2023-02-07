Ticket to Hope to Attempt Guinness World Record for 'Most Hi-Fives in 24 Hours' at Flying Pig Marathon

Ticket to Hope will be stationed at the "Finish Swine" on Saturday, May 6 to give hi-fives.

Hamilton nonprofit Ticket to Hope is hoping you can lend a hand at the Flying Pig Marathon this year to help them hit a Guinness World Record and provide an unforgettable experience to children in foster care.

Ticket to Hope helps creates special memories for those in need. This year, they’re partnering with the Flying Pig Marathon and Cincinnati Reds to achieve the world record of “Most Hi-Fives in 24 Hours.” If they hit this world record, Ticket to Hope will be able to send 1,000 children and families from Cincinnati’s foster programs to a Reds game this summer.

“One game, all together, screaming at the top of their lungs. It will be challenging but ultimately extremely rewarding and life-changing for many,” Ticket to Hope executive director Jim Foliano said in a press release.

The attempt will happen at the marathon on May 6-7. Ticket to Hope will be stationed at various points throughout the weekend, including the “Finish Swine” of the marathon events Saturday, May 6 to give hi-fives. They’ll also be outside Great American Ball Park that evening with a mobile DJ truck as Hamilton business Unsung Design Company live-prints t-shirts.

Then on Sunday, May 7, Ticket to Hope will be heading up “Hi-Fives on Mile 5” during the 25th annual Flying Pig Marathon.

More information on Ticket to Hope: www.tickettohope.com .

More information on the Flying Pig Marathon and its events: www.flyingpigmarathon.com .



