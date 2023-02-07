Read full article on original website
Forsyth man found guilty in trial for 2021 murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was found guilty earlier this week of committing a murder near Argenta in 2021. Court records indicate that it took a jury just under four hours of deliberation on Wednesday to convict Phillip Gehrken, 54, of a first-degree murder charge. Gehrken was accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin […]
Suspect arrested in Decatur shooting that left 1 dead, another injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman on Thursday. Anthony C Webster was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge, police said. Webster was arrested at his home in the 1000 block of W. Woods Street.
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical […]
House and car struck by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
Police chase leads to standoff on I-74
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. We're told Donavan Lee-Newman, 27, who is known by deputies to be living out of his vehicle was trespassing on the Champaign County fairgrounds at 2:57 pm on Wednesday.
ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
Man who killed someone over money, convicted of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Macon County man was convicted of first-degree murder. Phillip J. Gehrken, of Forsyth, shot Kevin Cooper in the face multiple times the night of July 11, 2021, in a home near the rural Macon County town. Police said the murder was the result of...
Stolen SUV found in Tennessee, dog still missing
MANSFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SUV that was stolen with the Goldendoodle inside on Wednesday has been located, but authorities say the dog is still missing. Police say no arrests have been made as the suspect has not been located. The Piatt County Sheriff says the dog is chipped,...
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
Champaign man arrested for firing gun after argument with girlfriend
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WICS) — A Champaign man is in custody after the Champaign County Sheriff's says he fired a gun outside following an argument with his girlfriend. We're told Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheriff deputies were...
Firearm and narcotics arrest
On February 10th, 2023, at approximately 3:13 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Clear Lake Avenue. The officers made contact with the driver identified as Eric L. Johnson, male 45 years old from Tyler, Texas. During the encounter with Johnson,...
