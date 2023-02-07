Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
Sturgeon spearing day 1: great memories, fewer shacks
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearing season is officially here!. Zach Schrader is among more than 500 others who speared a sturgeon on opening day,. “When something of this magnitude swims through the hole it’s quite a unique experience,” Schrader told Action 2 News while standing next to his fish in the bed of his truck. “It’s a family atmosphere. It really is. I mean, you can pull up to anyone’s shack and they’re going to congratulate you. It’s a great experience!”
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay's East side Saturday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are in custody after a deadly shooting on Green Bay’s east side Saturday. Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and...
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
Ex cop and music star Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department
Twice this week police investigated guns brought to school, in Oshkosh and Neenah. Why security efforts could get more difficult at the end of the year.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017.
Controversy over audio recording devices to be installed in Green Bay's City Hall
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday
Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
Things to know about sturgeon spearing season
WINNEBAGO SYSTEM (WBAY) - One of the great local traditions starts Friday with the kickoff to sturgeon spearing season. Spearers will be out on lakes and rivers this weekend looking to harvest a prehistoric fish. The season officially opens Saturday, but celebrations start Friday. The Winnebago system has one of...
DEBRIEF: Audio surveillance at Green Bay City Hall
Controversy over audio recording devices to be installed in Green Bay's City Hall. Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017.
UPDATE: Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Combined Locks have taken down barricades, opened the road and left the area. For a good part of the day, there was a stand-off situation on Richmond Street - which scared some neighbors. Judy Leicht lives in the area: “Well with the storm windows on you couldn’t hear much. But we were glued to the windows as much as I could be with the traffic with you know the vehicles. It was very exciting and we don’t get that kind of excitement here.”
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
City council, ACLU raise concerns about audio surveillance in Green Bay City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are being raised over the placement of audio recording devices inside Green Bay City Hall. This week, a city council member raised concerns after finding out several installed devices can record audio in hallways without a person knowing about it. Late Friday, the mayor’s...
Police: Calls threatening school in Sheboygan "not credible," yet awareness levels are raised
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Area School District (SASD) has become aware of troubling posts that were shared Feb. 9 about a threat to safety at South High School. The SASD administration and Sheboygan Police Department worked together to determine the threat was not credible, police said shortly before noon.
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency
KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
