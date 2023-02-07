ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAY Green Bay

Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sturgeon spearing day 1: great memories, fewer shacks

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spearing season is officially here!. Zach Schrader is among more than 500 others who speared a sturgeon on opening day,. “When something of this magnitude swims through the hole it’s quite a unique experience,” Schrader told Action 2 News while standing next to his fish in the bed of his truck. “It’s a family atmosphere. It really is. I mean, you can pull up to anyone’s shack and they’re going to congratulate you. It’s a great experience!”
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener

Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday

Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Things to know about sturgeon spearing season

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM (WBAY) - One of the great local traditions starts Friday with the kickoff to sturgeon spearing season. Spearers will be out on lakes and rivers this weekend looking to harvest a prehistoric fish. The season officially opens Saturday, but celebrations start Friday. The Winnebago system has one of...
WINNEBAGO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Audio surveillance at Green Bay City Hall

Controversy over audio recording devices to be installed in Green Bay's City Hall. Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: Stand-off in Combined Locks is over

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Combined Locks have taken down barricades, opened the road and left the area. For a good part of the day, there was a stand-off situation on Richmond Street - which scared some neighbors. Judy Leicht lives in the area: “Well with the storm windows on you couldn’t hear much. But we were glued to the windows as much as I could be with the traffic with you know the vehicles. It was very exciting and we don’t get that kind of excitement here.”
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency

KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
MENASHA, WI

