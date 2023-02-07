ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors bring GP2 back in trade with Blazers

The Warriors reportedly have brought Gary Payton II back in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Per Wojnarowski, the Warriors are sending Kevin Knox and five second-round draft picks to the Blazers. This story will be updated...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Matthew Judon believes Mac Jones can be a 'dangerous' QB

Matthew Judon is a believer in Mac Jones. The New England Patriots linebacker has made that clear on multiple occasions after what was a down year for Jones and the entire Pats offense. Despite Jones' regression, Judon believes the young quarterback can regain his rookie season form and prove his critics wrong.
NBC Sports

Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion

We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Five buyout candidates who fit Warriors' biggest needs

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors sought but didn’t acquire a power forward/center capable of spacing the floor and making an impact in the paint. For now, JaMychal Green’s job as backup “big” is safe. They still do not have a rim protector, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Sports

Mostert praises 49ers QB Purdy, sees NFL journey similarities

Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved a lot of people wrong when he emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. When given a chance -- although under unfortunate circumstances for the 49ers -- the 23-year-old made the most of his unique opportunity to showcase his talents.
NBC Sports

Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment

Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in

After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports

Donna Kelce shares homemade cookie recipe before Super Bowl

Few things in the world are better than homemade chocolate chip cookies. And when the sweet treats are made by a loved one, they instantly become more delicious. Donna Kelce is an expert in this field, having made cookies for her sons Jason and Travis since they were kids. Now NFL stars for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Jason and Travis got to enjoy Donna's homemade cookie at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday.
NBC Sports

Ex-Cowboys coach clowns Jerry Jones for his Eagles opinion

Jerry Jones confused the entire football world this month when he said he preferred where the Cowboys currently stand in the NFL compared to where the Eagles and Rams stand. Jones was trying to make a comment on the all-or-nothing approach of going for broke in a given season vs. Dallas' attempts to build a sustainable winner.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Rapoport identifies which NFL teams 'make sense' for Jimmy G

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers tenure has ended -- likely for sure this time -- but it's unclear where the nine-year veteran quarterback next will take his talents. Several teams seem like a good fit for Garoppolo, though, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport laid out to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan on Wednesday at Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row.
NBC Sports

Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Why Eagles' defense wouldn't work without smart players

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Sure, you have to be fast and you have to be big and you have to be tough. More than anything, if you’re going to play in Jonathan Gannon’s defense, you have to be smart. Because without guys who are smart enough to truly understand...
WILSON, PA

