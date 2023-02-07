ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Andrews, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

House supports Frye’s bill incentivizing veterans to call Indiana home

The Indiana House of Representatives has advanced State Rep. Randy Frye’s (R-Greensburg) legislation that would phase-in a complete state income-tax exemption for military pay earned by active duty members. Frye said unlike active duty National Guard and reserve members who are exempt from the individual income tax, other active...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy