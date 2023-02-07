Read full article on original website
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games
Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers
Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Expected to return Saturday
Letang (illness) is expected to play Saturday against Los Angeles, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Letang missed Friday's 6-3 victory over Anaheim because of the illness. He has five goals and 21 points in 33 games this season while averaging 24:42 of ice time. With Letang drawing back into the lineup, Mark Friedman might be a healthy scratch.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko: Traded to New York
Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for...
Duke vs. Virginia score: Controversial overturned foul at buzzer leads to Blue Devils' road loss in OT
Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. And again officials decided against calling a foul.
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Fastest defender to 70 in 33 years
Karlsson picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers. The assist gave Karlsson 70 points on the season. He's the fastest NHL defenseman to hit the 70-point plateau in 33 years and the fourth to that mark in 53 games or fewer. That puts Karlsson in the class of -- sit down -- Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Denis Potvin. He's on track for 108 points this season, which would obliterate his previous career mark of 82 in as many games, set in 2015-16.
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday
O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
Hawks' John Collins: Solid scoring in win
Collins produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over Phoenix. Collins scored 16 points on 12 shots and went 4-for-4 from the line but added little else. Atlanta pulled down a total of 59 rebounds, but Collins could manage only two in 31-plus minutes on the floor. The 25-year-old's season averages remain serviceable (13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game), but he still struggles with consistency in his starting role, and his ceiling seems to be capped, as he hasn't topped 20 points in a game since the beginning of January.
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
Mavericks lose overtime thriller to Kings in debut of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic duo
Luka Doncic spent the first couple of games of Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Dallas Mavericks on the sideline, but Dallas' new dynamic duo finally got an opportunity to play together against the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Dallas, the duo's debut wasn't enough to prevent the beam from being lit in Sac Town.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
Clippers' Eric Gordon: Joining Clippers
Gordon was traded from the Rockets to the Clippers on Thursday as part of a multi-team deal involving Houston, Los Angeles and Memphis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Gordon has played a prominent role in Houston over the last several years, and he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game to begin the 2022-23 season. His playing time will likely decrease slightly since Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both healthy for the Clippers, but Gordon should claim some of the minutes vacated by Luke Kennard after he was traded from the Clippers to the Grizzlies on Thursday, especially if Los Angeles chooses to utilize some three-guard sets down the stretch.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management. Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
Jae Crowder trade: Bucks acquire veteran forward from Nets for five second-round picks
The Milwaukee Bucks got their man. In exchange for five second-round picks, veteran forward Jae Crowder will be rerouted from the Brooklyn Nets to the Bucks, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. This is a three-way trade that could be folded into the Kevin Durant blockbuster, which would...
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has strong second half
Jokic finished Thursday's 115-104 loss to the Magic with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes. Jokic got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday, knocking down just one of five shot attempts in the first quarter, though he still entered the break on pace for yet another triple-double with seven points, seven boards and five assists. The reigning MVP was much more efficient in the second half, going 7-of-11 from the field for 22 points while adding five rebounds and two assists as the Nuggets suffered an upset loss in Orlando. Jokic has now recorded double-digit rebounds in five straight games, though he did see his streak of four consecutive triple-doubles come to an end Thursday.
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
Eastern Conference's top three teams -- Celtics, Bucks and 76ers -- all improved with deadline deals
The 2023 NBA trade deadline was a frenetic one, as it saw 28 of the league's 30 teams get involved in the action. Included in that action was an arms race at the top of the Eastern Conference, as all three of the conference's top teams record-wise -- the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers -- made moves. Those teams have already established themselves as the cream of the crop in the conference, and all three improved with deadline additions.
Warriors trade deadline: Should Bob Myers have pulled the trigger for Raptors' OG Anunoby?
Bob Myers is in a strange predicament. He's the shot caller for the Warriors, but for how long? His contract is about to expire, and there's no guarantee a new one will be offered, or at least not one with which he will be satisfied. So here Myers was, making...
