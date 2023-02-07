Read full article on original website
Related
Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Sean Payton: We need to take Russell Wilson off the high dive the whole time
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.”
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion
We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
Super Bowl national anthem 2023: Who is singing the national anthem and how long does it take to sing?
No matter the teams that are playing or the city that is hosting, every NFL game begins the same way — the singing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl is no different, with legendary artists singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” year after year to kick off the festivities.
George Kittle recalls the moments when Brock Purdy showed he belongs in the NFL
San Francisco tight end George Kittle says it only took a few moments for him to see that the 49ers could go far with Brock Purdy at quarterback. On PFT Live today, Kittle explained exactly what he saw from Purdy that let him know Purdy could play. “In chronological order,...
Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
Why Eagles' defense wouldn't work without smart players
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Sure, you have to be fast and you have to be big and you have to be tough. More than anything, if you’re going to play in Jonathan Gannon’s defense, you have to be smart. Because without guys who are smart enough to truly understand...
Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in
After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays...
Eagles make their roster moves before Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — The Eagles have made their final roster moves before Super Bowl LVII. On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs off IR and elevated safety Anthony Harris and receiver/return man Greg Ward Jr. for the big game against the Chiefs. Expect Siposs to punt in the...
When is the 2023 NFL Draft? Date, start time, location, Round 1 order
With another thrilling NFL regular season in the books, teams now set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finding talent that can change the future of their organization. Just mere months remain until the draft, as prospects gather to kickstart their careers and fulfill lifelong dreams....
Tom Brady’s retirement letter ultimately means nothing
On Friday afternoon, someone from Tom Brady‘s camp leaked to ESPN that Brady has filed a retirement letter with the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Here’s the most important thing it doesn’t mean. It doesn’t mean that it “silences any questions about whether Brady might return.”
Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment
Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
Mostert praises 49ers QB Purdy, sees NFL journey similarities
Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved a lot of people wrong when he emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. When given a chance -- although under unfortunate circumstances for the 49ers -- the 23-year-old made the most of his unique opportunity to showcase his talents.
Solomon Thomas 'would love' Stanford reunion with CMC on 49ers
The 49ers' offense reached another level after they traded for Christian McCaffrey on Oct. 20. Solomon Thomas believes the trade allowed many in the Bay to remember the talent his former Stanford teammate possesses. Additionally, the former 49ers defensive tackle made it known that he'd like to play alongside McCaffrey again.
Report: Derek Carr back at Saints facility on Thursday
Quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints might really be hitting it off. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, Carr is back at the team’s headquarters on Thursday after beginning his visit with the club on Wednesday. Underhill adds that Wednesday’s meeting between Carr and the Saints lasted until 10:30...
Eagles activate Arryn Siposs from IR, elevate Anthony Harris and Greg Ward
The Eagles have made their final roster moves of the season. The team announced that they have activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve. They also elevated safety Anthony Harris and wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad. Siposs has missed the last six games with an ankle injury....
Sanders wishes he'd stayed a 49er 'two or three' more years
Emmanuel Sanders' 49ers stint was short, but the Bay still holds a special place for the former wide receiver. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan on the NFL Honors red carpet Thursday night, Sanders shared that he wishes he'd spent more time with San Francisco. "Some days...
Matthew Judon believes Mac Jones can be a 'dangerous' QB
Matthew Judon is a believer in Mac Jones. The New England Patriots linebacker has made that clear on multiple occasions after what was a down year for Jones and the entire Pats offense. Despite Jones' regression, Judon believes the young quarterback can regain his rookie season form and prove his critics wrong.
