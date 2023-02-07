Pop-Up Village in San Francisco’s Bayview District started in July 2021, on 2nd Saturdays hosted at the Bayview Association for Youth. While the Pop Up is designed to celebrate the local community as a whole, this series of the Pop-Up Village includes services tailored to the needs of Black mothers and expectant families. We are co-achored by Rafiki Wellbness & the SF Respect Initiative, also partnering with SF institutions (including UCSF, SFDPH and ZSFG, SF Human Service Agency, SFDEC) and Community Based Organizations. Our core vendors include the SisterWeb Doula organization, Homeless Prenatal Program, UCSF, and City and Public Health services.

