Read full article on original website
Related
funcheap.com
Champagne Cabaret: Valentine’s & Beyond (Great Star Theater)
Valentine’s & Beyond with Art, Music, Dance, and Love. Join the creators of some of San Francisco’s most notorious events for a show like no other. Dancers, musicians, aerialists, and more share their most intimate fantasies in performances that will make you blush. Be part of our world....
funcheap.com
Oakland Art Murmur | First Fridays Art Walk
Over 30 Oakland Art Murmur affiliate venues have coordinated openings on the first Friday of every month. Oakland Art Murmur presents a free monthly evening art walk, known as the ‘Art Murmur’,. Every first Friday of the month, affiliate venues are open to the public from 6-9 pm....
funcheap.com
SF’s “Amor Eterno” 24th St. BART Plaza Valentine’s Festival
Clecha and San Francisco Lowrider council will celebrate Amor Eterno at Bart Plaza on 24th Street and Mission Street. San Francisco, 2800 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA. About the event. CLECHA and San Francisco Lowrider council will celebrate Amor Eterno at Bart Plaza on 24th Street and Mission...
funcheap.com
First Tuesday “Pay What You Wish” Day | Cartoon Art Museum
The Cartoon Art Museum has returned and so has their Pay What You Wish Days. Pay What You Wish Days create affordable experiences for all to ignite imaginations and foster the next generation of visual storytellers by celebrating the history of cartoon art, its role in society, and its universal appeal with a visit to the Cartoon Art Museum.
funcheap.com
Tour 130+ San Francisco Murals at “The Box Shop” Open House
Charlesgadeken hosts Open Studios at the Box Shop and doing a tour of our 130+ murals. Sunday Feb 12th 11am-4pm (2023) #sftreetart #openstudio #openstudio #boxshopsf #charlesgadeken #charlesgadekenart. Artists include @reubenrude @pablitosomething @jeremynovy @melwaters @maxehrman @thetracypiper @nathanrichardphelps @pazdelacalzada @helicewen @samagram12 @naito_oru @chrisgranilloart @calamityfair @rafaelaranaartist @nattyrebelart @gatsptv @hiericbro @3nolam @adamfu @matleyhurd @looksnatcher...
funcheap.com
Valentines Day Booze & Art Party w/ Free Drinks (SF)
SF’s art mixer scene is here for a V-DAY EVENT on Saturday, February 11th 2023 at LUMAS Gallery. Enjoy Valentine’s Day with your loved one or friends, surrounded with one of the largest curations of artists in North America and Europe over the past decade. Celebrating 19 years of affordable, signed, limited edition art, and introducing you to over 250 artists.
funcheap.com
Artist Reception & Free Drop-in Stitching Project
Hanging Thread Gallery at the SF School of Needlework & Design | 850 Battery Street, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, Ca, 94111. Join us at the SF School of Needlework and Design for an Artist Reception and free drop-in stitching project inspired by the our current exhibition. Liz Harvey. the lost...
funcheap.com
“Science of Cocktails” w/ Open Bar at After Dark (Exploratorium)
Calling all craft cocktail lovers, kitchen chemists, and science fans! Grab your friends or a date, and join us for Science of Cocktails @ After Dark, a tasty fundraiser focused on mixology science. Whether you’re already a Science of Cocktails fan, or you’re ready to level up your After Dark evening-don’t miss Science of Cocktails @ After Dark.
funcheap.com
Performance: Kim Shuck’s Poem Jam Celebrates “Uncommon Ground”
San Francisco Poet Laureate emerita Kim Shuck invites writers published in the new anthology, Uncommon Ground: BIPOC Journeys to Creative Activism, edited by Shizue Seigel, to read at SFPL’s monthly poetry reading. Program Location: Latino Room (Lower Level). Kim Shuck was San Francisco’s seventh Poet Laureate. Her poetry draws...
funcheap.com
Chase Center’s Outdoor “Valentine’s Family Fest” 2023
Thrive City and San Francisco Bay Area Mom’s invites you and your family to our Valentine’s Family Fest!. Love Bugs Critters Meet & Greet Station: You’ll be able to meet love bugs and critters! Educators will be out sharing information at the visual tables. I Lava You...
funcheap.com
Red Tomato Pizza House; Who’s That? Comedy Show Venue (Berkeley)
A {true} partner for a weekly comedy Series in Berkeley CA. The {true} Who’s That? campaign promises to offer stage time to local comedians that can use the local support coming straight to your table for a night of non-stop laughs and dining. A comedy campaign created to bring our local neighborhoods together to support each other. Laughter has value and the unexpected laugh,
funcheap.com
Black History Month 2023 “Pop Up Village SF” (Bayview)
Pop-Up Village in San Francisco’s Bayview District started in July 2021, on 2nd Saturdays hosted at the Bayview Association for Youth. While the Pop Up is designed to celebrate the local community as a whole, this series of the Pop-Up Village includes services tailored to the needs of Black mothers and expectant families. We are co-achored by Rafiki Wellbness & the SF Respect Initiative, also partnering with SF institutions (including UCSF, SFDPH and ZSFG, SF Human Service Agency, SFDEC) and Community Based Organizations. Our core vendors include the SisterWeb Doula organization, Homeless Prenatal Program, UCSF, and City and Public Health services.
funcheap.com
Free Family-Friendly Valentine’s Card Making at Natural Resources (SF)
Bring the whole family to help us make Valentine’s Day cards for your loved ones and Meals on Wheels homebound seniors in our community. There will be treats, a play area, books, toys and lots of Valentine’s fun!. Grasshopper Kids will be on hand to help you make...
funcheap.com
80,000 Free Tulips Are Coming to SF’s Union Square
In honor of International Women’s Day, on March 4, 2023, a colorful display of more than 80,000 tulips will cover Union Square in San Francisco. Best of all, you’re invited to visit the site and pick your own bunch of tulips to take home or give to a woman who inspires you.
funcheap.com
Screening: The Other Side of the Wall and Panel Discussion (SF Main Library)
Alumni of Mount Tamalpais College discuss the role of education in their lives during and post-incarceration, the powerful work happening in classrooms at San Quentin and the importance of community both in prison and post-release. The panel discussion will follow a screening of The Other Side of the Wall, a short film by R.J. Lozada about the friendships forged in the classroom.
funcheap.com
“Jack London on ‘Frisco Bay” w/ Author Aleta George
On Feb. 11, 2023, author and journalist Aleta George will share research and writing from her upcoming book about Jack London and his enduring ties to the San Francisco Bay at Jack London State Historic Park. Best known for his writing and world adventures, Jack London’s training ground and lifelong...
funcheap.com
SF’s Legendary Cliff House Finally Has a Restaurant Tenant
Thanks to SF Eater for sharing the news that the Cliff House has a brand new restaurant tenant. Mum’s the word on who has been selected, but the vendor will not only operate the restaurant in the Cliff House, but also the cafe at the nearby Lands End visitor center.
funcheap.com
San Francisco Beer Week Kick-Off Party (San Leandro)
What better way to start off SF Beer Week 2023 than with a huge party? Join 21st Amendment Brewery on Friday, February 10, 2023 for the SF Beer Week Kick-Off Party, a fundraiser for the Bay Area Brewers Guild. The event will include unlimited tasters of amazing beers from breweries across the East Bay, and some special guests as well.
funcheap.com
Bay Area Gets Brand New Summer Music Festival for 2023
The Bay Area is getting a brand new music festival. Re:SET Bay Area is happening Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4 at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford. The music festival is curated by the artists themselves. Each headliner, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and boygenius, chose their own supporting acts.
funcheap.com
Le Jazz Hot Trio Plays Every Wednesday at Scopo Divino
Le Jazz Hot plays in the Style and Spirit of Django Reinhardt- they never fail to Dazzle & Delight!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
Comments / 0