Saudi giants Al-Nassr 'are willing to offer Sergio Busquets £16m-a-year' to join Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi side Al-Nassr are reportedly willing to offer Sergio Busquets a sensational £16m-a-season to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

The Barcelona midfielder is out of contract in the summer and has not yet decided whether he will stay at the Nou Camp or leave.

The 34-year-old, who has started 16 out of 18 LaLiga games this season, has been linked with Inter Miami in the MLS too but the financial power of the Saudi Pro League could play a key role.

According to Mundo Deportivo , Al-Nassr would offer Busquets £16m-a-year across two seasons.

Busquets will reportedly wait and see if Barcelona offer him a new deal before deciding what to do.

Al-Nassr are eager to build momentum in terms of recruitment following the blockbuster arrival of Ronaldo, who is set to grow the profile of Saudi Arabian football immeasurably.

The Middle Eastern country also attempting to build their portfolio of stars to act as ambassadors for the 2030 World Cup.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on an extraordinary deal worth £175m-a-year, and he finally scored his first goal against Al Fateh in a 2-2 draw.

It is also understood that the Saudi Pro League giants are looking at a move for injured Chelsea star N'Golo Kante.

While they may not boast the same level of star power as Al-Nassr's new megastar, Busquets and Kante would arrive with rich portfolios of their own, having each won top flight, World Cup and Champions League titles during their decorated careers.

Busquets and Ronaldo faced off against each other on numerous occasions in El Clasico meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid before the Portuguese star left the Spanish capital to join Juventus in 2018.

Busquets ventured to the Middle East in December for the World Cup in Qatar, which ultimately saw him retire from international football following Spain's miserable campaign.