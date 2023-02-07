ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Saudi giants Al-Nassr 'are willing to offer Sergio Busquets £16m-a-year' to join Cristiano Ronaldo

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Saudi side Al-Nassr are reportedly willing to offer Sergio Busquets a sensational £16m-a-season to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

The Barcelona midfielder is out of contract in the summer and has not yet decided whether he will stay at the Nou Camp or leave.

The 34-year-old, who has started 16 out of 18 LaLiga games this season, has been linked with Inter Miami in the MLS too but the financial power of the Saudi Pro League could play a key role.

According to Mundo Deportivo , Al-Nassr would offer Busquets £16m-a-year across two seasons.

Busquets will reportedly wait and see if Barcelona offer him a new deal before deciding what to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjSKI_0kfFMqjf00

Al-Nassr are eager to build momentum in terms of recruitment following the blockbuster arrival of Ronaldo, who is set to grow the profile of Saudi Arabian football immeasurably.

The Middle Eastern country also attempting to build their portfolio of stars to act as ambassadors for the 2030 World Cup.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on an extraordinary deal worth £175m-a-year, and he finally scored his first goal against Al Fateh in a 2-2 draw.

It is also understood that the Saudi Pro League giants are looking at a move for injured Chelsea star N'Golo Kante.

While they may not boast the same level of star power as Al-Nassr's new megastar, Busquets and Kante would arrive with rich portfolios of their own, having each won top flight, World Cup and Champions League titles during their decorated careers.

Busquets and Ronaldo faced off against each other on numerous occasions in El Clasico meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid before the Portuguese star left the Spanish capital to join Juventus in 2018.

Busquets ventured to the Middle East in December for the World Cup in Qatar, which ultimately saw him retire from international football following Spain's miserable campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqXYP_0kfFMqjf00

Comments / 0

Related
William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
RadarOnline

Shakira's Ex-In-Laws 'Desperate' To Move Away From Singer Due To Her Nonstop Partying After Gerard Piqué Split

Shakira's ex-in-laws aren't impressed with the singer's shenanigans. Gerard Piqué's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, and his father, Joan Piqué, are allegedly "desperate" to move away from their son's ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.They are neighbors of Shakira, living a stone's throw from the Grammy winner's Barcelona home, which was perfect when she was dating their son.Single Shakira is reportedly driving them insane with her nonstop parties, fireworks, and the crowds of fans that flood her doorstep trying to get a glimpse of the superstar. As RadarOnline.com reported, Shakira and Gerard's mom already had a run-in after the Hips Don't Lie singer erected...
HOLAUSA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom Dolores Aveiro’s new look surprises fans

A recent image of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom Dolores Aveiro has people talking. The 68-year-old mom visited her go-to salon in Madeira, Portugal, where her hairdresser Max gave her a slaying look. After the appointment, they took a photo together which they both uploaded on Instagram, but many were...
sportszion.com

‘I was just making jokes’ Lionel Messi’s brother issues apology after claiming of ‘Not going back to Barcelona’ and disrespecting Joan Laporta

After commenting about the time at Barcelona and criticizing Juan Laporta publicly through a twitch live stream, Leo Messi’s brother Matias came out to ask for apologies. Lionel Messi departed from Barcelona back in 2021 after the Blaugrana failed to register him to the squad with La Liga financial fair play regulations were the obstacles.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

728K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy