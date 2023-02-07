Lurie: Hurts Has Nothing to Prove Ahead of Contract Talks

The Eagles quarterback is gearing up to play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is entering the final year of his rookie contract, meaning he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.

For Eagles owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, there’s no question that he plans to extend the quarterback, especially as Hurts gears up to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs .

“I don’t think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback],” Lurie said, via ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio . “He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He’s 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better. What we’re seeing today I think is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us.”

Right now, Hurts is set to earn a base salary of $4.3 million in the final year of his rookie contract next season, per Spotrac . A contract extension would most likely increase this number substantially.

However, there isn’t an immediate rush to begin contract discussions since the team is currently focused on the Super Bowl, Lurie said.

In his three seasons on the team, Hurts has posted a 23–11 regular season record in his 34 starts, completing 648-of-1,040 passes for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns. In his three career playoff appearances thus far, Hurts has a 2–1 record with 54-of-92 completions for 533 yards and three touchdowns.