Texas State

This Is Texas' Most Romantic Hotel

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and romance is in the air. If you're looking for the best hotels for the perfect romantic getaway, then look no further!

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in each state . The website states, "Whether your idea of romance is soaking in a heart-shaped tub, dancing under the stars, strolling arm in arm through a vineyard, or snuggling as you watch the Northern Lights, the right hotel will set the scene for romance."

According to the list, the most romantic hotel in Texas is The Painted Sky Inn on Lake Buchanan. The website explains what makes this hotel so special:

"As its creative and romantic name suggests, the Painted Sky Inn on Lake Buchanan offers picture-perfect views. Stay in one of several rooms with glass doors that open up to a back patio area right by the lake. Romantic getaway packages include a bottle of wine from one of the local Burnet wineries, and one of the perks of staying at the Painted Sky Inn is its close proximity to the many fun activities on Lake Buchanan."

You can book your reservation on Trip Advisor's website .

Check out the full list of the most romantic hotels in each state on the Reader's Digest website .

